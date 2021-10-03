Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Oct 3

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, Oct 3.

From ART to WFH: Alphabet soup in times of Covid-19 pandemic

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said Singapore's abbreviations for healthcare protocols related to Covid-19 can be like "alphabet soup".

Unvaccinated 55-year-old among 4 new Covid-19 deaths in S'pore; 2,356 new cases

There were 1,938 new infections in the community, 412 new cases in migrant worker dorms and six imported cases.

Finance Minister Lawrence Wong urges patience on reopening further

He added that people should not get too anxious or fearful about the total number of new cases being reported daily.

Minister Gan Kim Yong issued health risk warning, in isolation until Oct 4

The minister attended Saturday's multi-ministry task force press conference via Zoom.

2-month-old baby was vomiting ‘like the Merlion’ before she was diagnosed with Covid-19







Mum recalls ordeal that the family of six went through after four of them had Covid-19.

A S'porean story on the road less travelled

Noeleen Heyzer's life story offers valuable lessons and inspiration to young Singaporeans in tackling the varied challenges of the future, says editor-at-large Han Fook Kwang.

Malaysia-born actor Christopher Lee wins second Golden Bell Award for HBO Asia's Workers

In an emotional acceptance speech, he thanked his actress wife Fann Wong and their seven-year-old son.

Why a housewife's contributions can be worth millions

A landmark ruling in 2015 provides guides to calculate each spouse's contributions in a family.

China's tech 'princess' Meng Wanzhou's return whips up nationalistic outpouring

State media and men in the street alike have held up her return as an example of China's international standing.

The Life List: What to watch after K-drama Squid Game

There are no plans yet for a second season, but you can still get your fix of survival thrillers.

