Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Oct 3

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, Oct 3.

Trump in hospital for next few days after Covid-19 diagnosis, says 'I think I’m doing very well'

"I want to thank everybody for the tremendous support. I’m going to Walter Reed hospital, I think I’m doing very well, but we’re going to make sure that things work out," he said in a short video message posted on Twitter.

'Fatigued' Trump receiving experimental antibodies treatment for Covid-19, says doctor

The treatment is undergoing clinical trials but has not received any form of regulatory approval.

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden hits campaign trail after negative Covid-19 test

Mr Biden urged all Americans to wear masks to slow the spread of the disease, adding “it’s not about being a tough guy".

Phase 3 reopening of Singapore expected to be calibrated, cautious, say experts

The lack of a clear-cut difference between phases shows effective policymaking in action, as changes are more likely to be accepted when introduced incrementally and gradually, said experts.

S'pore's openness to world will never change: Chan Chun Sing assures foreign businesses

Singapore intends to continue to ensure it provides a business-friendly environment for international companies to operate in, said Mr Chan.

Immediate task ahead for S'pore and China is to strengthen epidemic prevention and control, says DPM Heng

"If we can control the pandemic, economic and social activities will be able to gradually resume. So this is the most critical thing now," he said.

STA Travel, which ceased operations in September, owes customers and former staff $1m

Of the firm's $1.45 million worth of assets, only $746,000 is listed as estimated realisable value.

Former domestic worker Parti Liyani's case and Covid-19 are among issues to be raised in Parliament on Monday

Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat will also deliver a ministerial statement on the Government's efforts to combat the coronavirus.

30 years of S’pore-China ties: A complex relationship headed for challenging new chapter

The Singapore-China relationship was never going to be an easy one given the huge differences between the two countries, not the least of which are their different political systems and disparity in size.

Doctor wins libel suit against woman but judge says case sullies his professional reputation

Ms Serene Tiong had sent her complaint of their behaviour to several other doctors, which prompted the libel suit.

