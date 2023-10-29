Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Oct 29, 2023

Israel presses ground campaign against Hamas in 'second stage' of Gaza war

Gaza's residents faced a near-total communications and Internet blackout as Israel's warplanes dropped bombs and its troops and armour pushed into the Hamas-ruled enclave.

Two-state solution back on agenda as US, Europe seek a way out of Israel-Hamas war

With Israeli troops expanding their land offensive against Hamas targets in Gaza, prospects for the Middle East look bleak. Still, diplomats from the US and Europe are working behind the scenes towards a more optimistic scenario.

Conversations with Israeli and Palestinian friends in a time of war

Israel-Hamas war requires Singaporeans to appreciate two difficult truths and stand on both sides, says foreign editor Li Xueying.

Public hospitals in Singapore see rise in patient visits for high-risk pregnancy

Doctors say the incidence of high-risk pregnancy goes up as average maternal age rises and obesity becomes more prevalent.

When couples fight over their CPF money during divorce

Divorcing couples often fight to have bigger share of cash instead of CPF which is seen as “illiquid”.

Schemes to help poor families clear their debt give hope of a better future

Methodist Welfare Services runs a programme that matches $2 for every dollar of debt repaid by beneficiaries.

The little-known Filipino tribe picking up after dirty tourists in Asia’s cleanest lake

For tourists, Kayangan is a bucket-list destination; for the 3,000 Tagbanua people in Coron, the lake is their livelihood.

The man behind the wonderful world of tokidoki and its more than 1,000 characters

Artist and creative director of Tokidoki has drawn so many characters in the world of Tokidoki, he estimates them to number about a thousand. He shares how he gets inspiration for his drawings.

The art of Simone Legno is a hybrid of Japanese cute culture and edgy punk rock. The Italian artist tells executive editor Sumiko Tan why his tokidoki creations are a diary of his life.

Four opposition parties form coalition ahead of next GE

The coalition comprises National Solidarity Party, Red Dot United, Singapore People's Party and Singapore United Party.

Singapore end 16-year wait to claim third netball Nations Cup title with 59-56 win over PNG

Goal-shooter Amandeep Kaur Chahal said the victory will hold “a special place in my heart”.

