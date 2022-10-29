Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Oct 29

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, Oct 29.
SAF’s Digital and Intelligence Service formed to safeguard S’pore against digital threats
Military regulars under the Military Domain Experts Scheme will form the core of the new service.
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband assaulted with hammer at home
Russia declares end of Ukraine mobilisation campaign, US sending more arms
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said he doubted Moscow was finished calling up soldiers.
Wooing Malaysia’s young voters
Asian Insider examines where their loyalties lie and if they could swing the outcome.
Interactive: Will Malaysia GE2022 return a strong majority government?
Malaysia’s political landscape has been marked by shifting allegiances since the last election in 2018.
2 S'porean men arrested in Bangkok for drug and immigration offences
Teenager on life support for over 2 months after knee pain worsens
Bacteria entered Mr Dante Lin's bloodstream and spread to his lungs, causing septic shock.
Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter sparks worries, cheers
“He’s not ‘cleaning house’. He is purging the company of responsible adults with expertise and experience,” said a media critic.
President Xi misses out on the Mao-esque title of ‘People’s Leader’
Two S’pore-based victims of staged kidnapping scam found in Cambodia
The victims were told by scammers to travel to Cambodia to carry out certain missions as part of "police investigations".