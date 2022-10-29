Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Oct 29

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, Oct 29.

SAF’s Digital and Intelligence Service formed to safeguard S’pore against digital threats

Military regulars under the Military Domain Experts Scheme will form the core of the new service.

READ MORE HERE

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband assaulted with hammer at home

The intruder shouted “Where is Nancy?“ before attacking her husband.

READ MORE HERE

Russia declares end of Ukraine mobilisation campaign, US sending more arms

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said he doubted Moscow was finished calling up soldiers.

READ MORE HERE

Wooing Malaysia’s young voters

Asian Insider examines where their loyalties lie and if they could swing the outcome.

READ MORE HERE

Interactive: Will Malaysia GE2022 return a strong majority government?

Malaysia’s political landscape has been marked by shifting allegiances since the last election in 2018.

READ MORE HERE

2 S'porean men arrested in Bangkok for drug and immigration offences

The men are being charged with entering Thailand illegally more than 20 years ago.

READ MORE HERE

Teenager on life support for over 2 months after knee pain worsens

Bacteria entered Mr Dante Lin's bloodstream and spread to his lungs, causing septic shock.

READ MORE HERE

Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter sparks worries, cheers

“He’s not ‘cleaning house’. He is purging the company of responsible adults with expertise and experience,” said a media critic.

READ MORE HERE

President Xi misses out on the Mao-esque title of ‘People’s Leader’

The newly minted Communist party Constitution did not include the title.

READ MORE HERE

Two S’pore-based victims of staged kidnapping scam found in Cambodia

The victims were told by scammers to travel to Cambodia to carry out certain missions as part of "police investigations".

READ MORE HERE

