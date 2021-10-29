Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Oct 29

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, Oct 29.

3,432 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore; 15 seniors die

The weekly infection growth rate is at 1.13, down from 1.15.

Taxi and private-hire drivers must take weekly Covid-19 tests from Nov 1

They will be allowed to self-test using ART kits at their convenience.

Unvaccinated S’pore housewife, critically ill with Covid-19, put on heart-lung machine to save her life

She had put off vaccination due to food allergies but did not have any underlying conditions.

Man takes VTL flight from US, surprises girlfriend with proposal after 22 months apart

For the couple, the reunion also means the end of a difficult period of a long-distance relationship.

S'pore rapper Subhas Nair to be charged with trying to promote ill will between religious, ethnic groups

He had breached a conditional warning after allegedly publishing and producing a racially charged rap video.

Slimmer N. Korean leader Kim Jong Un not using body double, S. Korean spy agency says

Mr Kim tipped the scales at about 140kg in 2019 and has dropped 20kg since then, lawmakers were told.

Facebook changing parent company name to Meta

Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp will keep their names under the rebranding.

Idea for women to watermark their nude photos shared on Telegram wins award at hackathon

The team also suggested implementing anti-forwarding tech on app to prevent leaks of such photos.

Singapore Ambassador to Japan Peter Tan develops bento meals in 'food diplomacy'

He has contributed his recipes for four dishes to upmarket Japanese supermarket chain Seijo Ishii.

Flush of relief for Jurong West residents after dealing with 'unexpected dirty' tap water

PUB is investigating the cause of the incident.

