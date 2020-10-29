Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Oct 29

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, Oct 29.
2 SMRT staff suspended after human error worsened Oct 14 MRT disruption
Both SMRT employees had misread equipment at a substation.
3-line MRT fault: A timeline of what happened on Oct 14
The three-hour, 36-minute incident affected 123,000 commuters.
Germany to go into circuit-break lockdown as coronavirus cases surge
The new measures will take effect on Nov 2.
Macron orders France back into Covid-19 lockdown
The new measures echo the eight-week lockdown that France enforced in the spring.
Biden says halting virus will take hard work, as Trump stumps non-stop with six days to election
Obama will also join Biden on the campaign trail in key state Michigan.
Eligible foreign workers from dorms allowed to visit recreation centres at staggered times
They will be able to buy necessities, get a haircut and remit money home at 7 centres across Singapore.
Gym in Jurong West, ice cream shop in Upper Thomson among places visited by infectious Covid-19 patients
Six visits were recorded at the Anytime Fitness gym at Nanyang Community Club in Jurong West.
Germany does not believe Thai king has breached state business ban
Thailand's political crisis has made the king's presence a challenge for Germany.
Jail for maid who purposely dipped baby's hand in hot water, causing second-degree burns
The baby will suffer a burn scar that will evolve and may still be visible after two years.
Are fixies more dangerous to ride than typical bikes?
Fixed-gear bikes are not for everyone.