Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Oct 28, 2023

Updated
Published
1 hour ago

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.

Israel stepping up Gaza ground operations, UN demands humanitarian truce

In Gaza, Internet and mobile phone services were cut off.

READ MORE HERE

Where do we flee? Japan’s outlying islands brace themselves for war in Taiwan Strait

The residents of Japan’s peaceful southernmost islands are increasingly fearful of their proximity to Taiwan. Here’s how they’re planning to escape if the threat of the invasion arises.

READ MORE HERE

More nests, fledglings removed in Orchard Road after attacks by crows

The birds were seen on Friday morning attacking five passers-by who got too close to the tree where they roosted.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Novena MRT station reopens after closure caused by smoke from air-con unit

The incident led SMRT to close the station, and trains to skip the stop for about two hours during the evening travel peak.

READ MORE HERE

Private home prices rebound in Q3, but price resistance setting in as overall sales drop

This is the second straight quarter with price gains of less than 1 per cent.

READ MORE HERE

T-bills, SSBs continue to offer investment opportunities, but look elsewhere too: Experts

Experts said that corporate debt presents investment opportunities too.

READ MORE HERE

Obituary: China’s Li Keqiang, a premier who governed in the President’s shadow

Mr Li was competent and hardworking but was sidelined by his erstwhile political rival Xi Jinping.

READ MORE HERE

Rapist who dragged woman to forested area in Kranji gets jail, caning for brutal attack

The victim, a university student, ended up in Kranji after she took the wrong train on her way back to campus.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore’s 2021 greenhouse gas emissions hit record 57.7 million tonnes

The increase was reflected across most sectors, as economic activity resumed after the early days of Covid-19.

READ MORE HERE

The grandmother nobody knew

A family photo from 1939 drops tantalising hints about lives in the Chinese community in pre-independence Singapore.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top