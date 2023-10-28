Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Oct 28, 2023

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Israel stepping up Gaza ground operations, UN demands humanitarian truce
Where do we flee? Japan’s outlying islands brace themselves for war in Taiwan Strait
The residents of Japan’s peaceful southernmost islands are increasingly fearful of their proximity to Taiwan. Here’s how they’re planning to escape if the threat of the invasion arises.
More nests, fledglings removed in Orchard Road after attacks by crows
The birds were seen on Friday morning attacking five passers-by who got too close to the tree where they roosted.
Novena MRT station reopens after closure caused by smoke from air-con unit
The incident led SMRT to close the station, and trains to skip the stop for about two hours during the evening travel peak.
Private home prices rebound in Q3, but price resistance setting in as overall sales drop
T-bills, SSBs continue to offer investment opportunities, but look elsewhere too: Experts
Obituary: China’s Li Keqiang, a premier who governed in the President’s shadow
Mr Li was competent and hardworking but was sidelined by his erstwhile political rival Xi Jinping.
Rapist who dragged woman to forested area in Kranji gets jail, caning for brutal attack
The victim, a university student, ended up in Kranji after she took the wrong train on her way back to campus.
Singapore’s 2021 greenhouse gas emissions hit record 57.7 million tonnes
The increase was reflected across most sectors, as economic activity resumed after the early days of Covid-19.
The grandmother nobody knew
A family photo from 1939 drops tantalising hints about lives in the Chinese community in pre-independence Singapore.