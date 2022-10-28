Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Oct 28

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, Oct 28.

Singapore first to approve protein ‘made from air’

Solein, made from microbes and common gases, can be used in products like alternative meats.

Putin says world faces ‘most dangerous decade’ since WWII

He says Russia does not consider itself an enemy of the West.

Italian man kills one, injures four including Arsenal player in knife attack

Spanish player Pablo Mari is conscious and able to speak after the supermarket attack.

Five teenagers aged 14 to 16 arrested for suspected trafficking of cannabis

The teenagers are students from local and international schools.

November’s Singapore Savings Bonds: Full allotment for those who apply for up to $10,000

The November tranche was the most attractive SSB issuance, with a first-year interest rate of 3.08%.

Crypto trading will go on, say retail investors as S’pore proposes tighter rules

The MAS move “sets the right tone” and will encourage new investors to learn about crypto, said one investor.

A time of change in the ST newsroom

A new content management system and a new editorial leadership team will put the 177-year-old paper on a firmer footing for the future, says Chua Mui Hoong.

China doubles down on Covid-19 measures despite end of party congress

Almost 208 million people in 28 cities across China are still under some form of lockdown.

Twins Mahathir and Najib draw attention as Malaysia general election nears

The brothers are often teased for being named after the two rival ex-premiers.

Gucci president-CEO: ‘I don’t like it, but I want people to challenge me’

Mr Marco Bizzarri is credited with making the Italian brand one of the most progressive companies.

