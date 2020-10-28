Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Oct 28

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, Oct 28.

S'pore strengthens status as global logistics hub amid Covid-19 crisis

The sector weathers supply chain disruption and is expected to grow, create more quality jobs for Singaporeans, Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing said.

Travellers from more countries allowed to serve stay-home notices at own place of residence

These countries include Finland, Japan, Norway, South Korea and Thailand.

TraceTogether tokens to be distributed one constituency at a time from Oct 29

This is to prevent long queues from forming at certain community centres.

The double whammy of Covid-19 and automation

Covid-19 is already inducing a global recession. At the same time, it has also accelerated companies' plans to automate work processes, which could lead to more job losses, says associate editor Vikram Khanna.

Father overwhelmed by support from public for 8-year-old in coma after Woodlands crash

"My phone has been ringing non-stop with people checking how they can help," said Mr Eric Tan.

Anwar Ibrahim risks losing reform credentials in bid to become Malaysia's PM

Pundits say Anwar's reformist credentials dented by revelation he would team up with Najib Razak, who has been convicted of graft.

PAP town councils hand over management of HDB estates in Sengkang GRC to Workers' Party

The new WP Sengkang Town Council assumes management, maintenance duties from 2 PAP town councils.

Interactive: How the US elects its president

Millions of Americans will cast their ballots on Nov 3. Here’s a guide to the complex system the United States uses to pick a president.

Three local game studios team up for crossover to bring joy to Singaporeans

The studios are hoping to unite Singaporeans and uplift their spirits through gaming in these trying times.

Inspiring teacher of English who once failed in the subject in primary school

Mr Ignatius Lim was one of seven teachers awarded the Inspiring Teacher of English award.

