Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Oct 27, 2023

Tributes pour in for woman who died in kayaking incident off Sentosa
She donated portions of her earnings from selling handcrafted soap to helping stray cats.
EU calls for humanitarian pauses for Gaza aid as Israel raids enclave
Israel’s military, which has been carrying out limited raids into Gaza as it prepares for a ground incursion of the enclave, said it was “currently conducting raids in the Gaza Strip as part of preparations for the next stage of the operation”.
US hunts for Army reservist suspected of killing 18 in Maine
Beware of phishing e-mails asking taxpayers to view property tax notices via WeTransfer: Iras
In desperate times, potential scam victims must take drastic measures
A new framework spells out who bears responsibility in case of scams, but it does not cover malware scams.
A year after Itaewon crush: Parents seek lost children in dreams - and answers from authorities
State land tender deals prop up Q3 property investment sales
Government land sales accounted for $4.1 billion of nearly $7 billion of Singapore’s real estate investment activity.
Jail for man whose stress led him to kill wife so she and unborn child can ‘go to heaven’
David Brian Chow Kwok-Hun had lost sleep and was overwhelmed with stress after he was given a set of unusually low financial figures by an employee.
$1 to RM3.5: Malaysians working in S’pore planning holidays, home renovations
Several money changers say they are ready to cater to the expected higher ringgit demand.
Swimmer Toh Wei Soong wins Singapore’s first gold at Hangzhou Asian Para Games in S7 100m back
This is his second medal in China, after he clinched silver in the men’s S7 400m freestyle on Tuesday.