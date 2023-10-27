Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Oct 27, 2023

Updated
Published
October 27, 2023 at 7:54 AM

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.

Tributes pour in for woman who died in kayaking incident off Sentosa

She donated portions of her earnings from selling handcrafted soap to helping stray cats.

READ MORE HERE

EU calls for humanitarian pauses for Gaza aid as Israel raids enclave

Israel’s military, which has been carrying out limited raids into Gaza as it prepares for a ground incursion of the enclave, said it was “currently conducting raids in the Gaza Strip as part of preparations for the next stage of the operation”.

READ MORE HERE

US hunts for Army reservist suspected of killing 18 in Maine

Robert R. Card. Card, 40, is a sergeant at a nearby US Army Reserve base.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Beware of phishing e-mails asking taxpayers to view property tax notices via WeTransfer: Iras

Those who have fallen for the scam are advised to make a police report.

READ MORE HERE

In desperate times, potential scam victims must take drastic measures

A new framework spells out who bears responsibility in case of scams, but it does not cover malware scams.

READ MORE HERE

A year after Itaewon crush: Parents seek lost children in dreams - and answers from authorities

159 lives were lost at the Oct 29 tragedy in Seoul’s clubbing district last year.

READ MORE HERE

State land tender deals prop up Q3 property investment sales

Government land sales accounted for $4.1 billion of nearly $7 billion of Singapore’s real estate investment activity.

READ MORE HERE

Jail for man whose stress led him to kill wife so she and unborn child can ‘go to heaven’

David Brian Chow Kwok-Hun had lost sleep and was overwhelmed with stress after he was given a set of unusually low financial figures by an employee.

READ MORE HERE

$1 to RM3.5: Malaysians working in S’pore planning holidays, home renovations

Several money changers say they are ready to cater to the expected higher ringgit demand.

READ MORE HERE

Swimmer Toh Wei Soong wins Singapore’s first gold at Hangzhou Asian Para Games in S7 100m back

This is his second medal in China, after he clinched silver in the men’s S7 400m freestyle on Tuesday.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top