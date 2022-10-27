Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Oct 27

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, Oct 27.
Expired doses make up 10% of Covid-19 vaccine stock in Singapore: MOH
MOH said it has taken steps to minimise wastage, such as by swopping vaccine stocks with other countries.
1 in 3 parents in S'pore hesitant to get their child vaccinated against Covid-19: Study
Those who had reservations about getting their kids vaccinated against Covid-19 were less likely to trust their kids' doctors.
$165 million funding for R&D to safeguard S’pore’s food security
The funding will go towards projects focusing on the genetics and breeding of agricultural inputs like fish and seeds.
Russia’s Putin oversees nuclear response drills
Moscow presses unfounded claims to India and China that Ukraine is developing a "dirty bomb".
S’pore-M’sia ties growing stronger, must be sustained in today’s complex times: President Halimah
She cites the complicated geopolitical landscape with big-power rivalry and Ukraine war.
Johor Bahru checkpoint closes one zone for renovation
Motorists heading to Johor Bahru via the Causeway could face delays. There were no details on when the renovation will be completed.
Bumpy road in India-China ties during President Xi’s third term: Analysts
New initiative for commercial and industrial firms to reduce electricity demand
Culinary icon Violet Oon and children take legal action to buy out business partner
The partnership was inked in 2014, and Oon and her children are 50 per cent shareholders.