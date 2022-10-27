Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Oct 27

Updated
Published
4 min ago

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, Oct 27.

Expired doses make up 10% of Covid-19 vaccine stock in Singapore: MOH

MOH said it has taken steps to minimise wastage, such as by swopping vaccine stocks with other countries.

READ MORE HERE

1 in 3 parents in S'pore hesitant to get their child vaccinated against Covid-19: Study

Those who had reservations about getting their kids vaccinated against Covid-19 were less likely to trust their kids' doctors.

READ MORE HERE

$165 million funding for R&D to safeguard S’pore’s food security

The funding will go towards projects focusing on the genetics and breeding of agricultural inputs like fish and seeds.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Russia’s Putin oversees nuclear response drills

Moscow presses unfounded claims to India and China that Ukraine is developing a "dirty bomb".

READ MORE HERE

S’pore-M’sia ties growing stronger, must be sustained in today’s complex times: President Halimah

She cites the complicated geopolitical landscape with big-power rivalry and Ukraine war.

READ MORE HERE

Johor Bahru checkpoint closes one zone for renovation

Motorists heading to Johor Bahru via the Causeway could face delays. There were no details on when the renovation will be completed.

READ MORE HERE

Bumpy road in India-China ties during President Xi’s third term: Analysts

India and China saw ties deteriorate after a 2020 border clash in the Ladakh region.

READ MORE HERE

New initiative for commercial and industrial firms to reduce electricity demand

Firms will be given an incentive payment for saving electricity.

READ MORE HERE

Culinary icon Violet Oon and children take legal action to buy out business partner

The partnership was inked in 2014, and Oon and her children are 50 per cent shareholders.

READ MORE HERE

Home-grown director Anthony Chen wants to move away from tearjerkers

The director of Ilo Ilo and Wet Season wants to move away from tearjerkers.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top