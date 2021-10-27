Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Oct 27

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, Oct 27.

Covid-19 clusters at places with vulnerable people remain a concern despite vaccines: Experts

Six out of seven large active clusters with new cases that MOH said it was closely monitoring involved such settings.

3,277 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore; 10 seniors die

The weekly infection growth rate is at 1.11.

Chinatown Food Street closes, business hit badly by lack of customers

The food street switched off its lights for the last time on Oct 22, with just two stalls left standing.

US panel recommends Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine in children aged 5 to 11 years

The FDA, which convened the meeting, is expected to give its formal green light soon, making young Americans eligible for the shot.

Asean leaders' annual summit takes place without Myanmar

The virtual meetings chaired by Brunei, included dialogues with the leaders of South Korea, China and the United States.

Lunch with Sumiko: Noeleen Heyzer on marriage, feminism and how she rose up the UN career ladder

Dr Noeleen Heyzer has been appointed the new UN special envoy on Myanmar. Last month, she told Lunch with Sumiko how she has always felt compelled to speak out for those who can't.

The go-go property market doesn't have legs

Stretched valuations, worsening demographics and policy risks are flashing warning signs, says associate editor Vikram Khanna.

Authors slam Singapore Writers Festival for inviting Wang Lei as speaker

The veteran getai star hit back at his detractors: "Write your books, sketch your drawings but keep in your lane."

Chipmaker Siltronic's new $3b manufacturing facility in Singapore to create 600 jobs

The Tampines facility is the company's biggest and will help meet global demand for semiconductor products.

Food business ops suspended at Proofer Bakery after SFA finds massive pest infestation

Massive infestation of cockroaches, rodents found in its food preparation areas, delivery trucks.

