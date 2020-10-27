Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Oct 27

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, Oct 27.

After a day of high drama, Umno decides to back PN pact

Umno's supreme council said after midnight that its MPs would continue to support the PN government.

Netting put up along parts of Changi Jurassic Mile after golf ball hit woman

The netting extends above fencing that segregates the walking path from the dinosaur exhibits and the golf course.

Ex-Malaysian PM Najib says he suggested working with Anwar, but not DAP

He was responding to reports that claimed he had urged Umno lawmakers to support Anwar as PM.

Opposition calls for PM Muhyiddin to sack 2 ministers blamed for emergency bid

Several PH leaders want Azmin Ali and Hamzah Zainuddin removed from the Cabinet.

PM Muhyiddin could stay in power using agreements with parties

Muhyiddin could resort to confidence and supply agreements with various opposition parties.

Germany drawn into Thai political conflict

Royalists and protesters made contrasting appeals to Germany, where the Thai King spends much of his time.

Trump goads Biden for forgetting his name

Trump, 74, often accuses Biden, 77, of being senile as they battle it out ahead of the Nov 3 vote.

Europe needs 'serious acceleration' in fight against coronavirus: WHO

A lack of contact-tracing capacity could drive the disease into the darkness, says WHO official.

Tampines Mall, Ion Orchard and 313 @ Somerset visited by infectious Covid-19 patients

Other Orchard Road locations included Mandarin Gallery's Wild Honey restaurant and Orchard Central's Don Don Donki.

TOC defamation trial: Author of article sent unauthorised e-mails from friend's account

The case involves an e-mail letter titled "PAP MP apologises to SDP".

