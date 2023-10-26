Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Oct 26, 2023

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Narrow time window, tight spaces among challenges in renewing MRT systems
Engineers outline issues they faced in replacing power supply and track circuit systems.
Telegram channels offer explicit sex videos, photos for a fee in similar vein to SG Nasi Lemak
These channels obscured members' identities from one another, and were strictly by invitation only.
More can be done to protect vulnerable users, tackle malware scams: Experts
Seniors and mentally challenged users are especially vulnerable to scams, said an expert.
Israel bombards Gaza, prepares invasion as Biden urges ‘path to peace’
In Jerusalem, PM Netanyahu said the decision on when forces would go into Gaza would be taken by the government’s special war cabinet.
Republican Mike Johnson elected US House speaker, ending leadership vacuum
First elected in 2016, Johnson, who is backed by former President Donald Trump, will be the least experienced House speaker in decades.
Jail, fine for woman who verbally abused hospital staff and argued with cops in viral video
Chinese national Han Feizi, 29, was sentenced to five weeks and five days’ jail and fined $600.
All eyes on Xiangshan for signs of China’s next defence minister, thaw in US-China defence ties
In China, the defence minister leads military diplomatic engagements, such as meetings with foreign defence leaders, and typically speaks at the opening of the forum.
My grandfather’s heart attack taught me that a doctor’s care goes beyond the patient
Interactions with the medical team showed the importance of empathy and communication, says the writer.