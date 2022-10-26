Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Oct 26

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, Oct 26.

4 imported Covid-19 cases of BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 variants in S’pore

There is currently no evidence that they cause more severe illness, says MOH.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore Police refute allegations by Malaysian fishermen against Coast Guard

Videos show the fishermen on several motorboats surrounding a PCG patrol vessel while arguing with coast guards.

READ MORE HERE

Malaysia election: Ismail spurns debate challenge from Anwar

He said it is not part of Malaysia’s political culture.

READ MORE HERE

Part of wildlife corridor in Bukit Batok cleared for roadworks

LTA says it will adopt other ways to help animals get around such as crossing aids.

READ MORE HERE

Wife of Britain’s new PM Sunak is heiress of Indian tech giant Infosys

Ms Akshata Murty's share holding in Infosys is worth about US$700 million (S$995 million).

READ MORE HERE

Indonesia urged to allow the use of only safe ingredients in medicinal syrups

The death toll among children with acute kidney injury rose to 143 on Monday.

READ MORE HERE

Apple users urged to update firmware to fix critical flaws

This is the ninth critical vulnerability reported since the start of 2022.

READ MORE HERE

Duo arrested over 140 scam cases involving iPhones; victims allegedly lost more than $360k

They had paid for mobile phones that were on sale on Carousell.

READ MORE HERE

Ex-NUS student pleads guilty to filming sex acts with two women without their consent

The court heard on Tuesday that he had met both women on dating app Tinder.

READ MORE HERE

Interactive: How this stroke survivor got back on his feet

Mr Joseph Tay was once told he might never walk again. Today, he climbs stairs and cycles.

READ MORE HERE

