Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Oct 26

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, Oct 26.
4 imported Covid-19 cases of BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 variants in S’pore
Singapore Police refute allegations by Malaysian fishermen against Coast Guard
Videos show the fishermen on several motorboats surrounding a PCG patrol vessel while arguing with coast guards.
Malaysia election: Ismail spurns debate challenge from Anwar
Part of wildlife corridor in Bukit Batok cleared for roadworks
Wife of Britain’s new PM Sunak is heiress of Indian tech giant Infosys
Ms Akshata Murty's share holding in Infosys is worth about US$700 million (S$995 million).
Indonesia urged to allow the use of only safe ingredients in medicinal syrups
Apple users urged to update firmware to fix critical flaws
Duo arrested over 140 scam cases involving iPhones; victims allegedly lost more than $360k
Ex-NUS student pleads guilty to filming sex acts with two women without their consent
Interactive: How this stroke survivor got back on his feet
Mr Joseph Tay was once told he might never walk again. Today, he climbs stairs and cycles.