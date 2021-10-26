Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Oct 26

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, Oct 26.
14 deaths, 3,174 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore; weekly infection growth rate stands at 1.18
Death toll rose to 329; all 14 new deaths were seniors aged between 60 and 93.
China on high alert as Covid-19 outbreaks linked to domestic tourists spread
Authorities have shut several pharmacies in Beijing after several patients tried to self-medicate.
Eleven havens: What to do in VTL destinations, from Christmas in France to 4am shopping in S Korea
Travel-famished Singaporeans have so many places to go and so many choices to make.
Conservation of Golden Mile Complex paves way to protect S'pore's modernist buildings
Heritage groups championing conservation hailed the government's decision as a breakthrough.
UN chief appoints Singaporean Noeleen Heyzer as new Myanmar special envoy
The former senior UN diplomat will replace Ms Christine Schraner Burgener who had more than three years in the role.
East Coast Integrated Depot, world's first multi-level train depot, to open in Changi in 2025
It will accommodate 200 trains from three different lines and up to 760 buses.
PSP treasurer steps down in opposition party's latest high-profile exit
Kayla Low said her decision was due to new job requiring extensive travel, long business trips.
Several tertiary students reportedly caught up in use of hallucinogenic drugs over last three years
A check by ST showed that there are five Telegram chat groups advertising drugs such as marijuana, crystal meth, ketamine and LSD.
How your smartphone and face could be used in digital passports to clear immigration
Common standards on how such digital documents could be used at checkpoints are in the works.
Cue sports: Singapore's Aloysius Yapp rises to No. 1 in world rankings
The 25-year-old Yapp found out about his feat only when contacted by The Straits Times.