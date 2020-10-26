Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Oct 26

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, Oct 26.

Malaysia's King rejects emergency plan, PM Muhyiddin to discuss decision with Cabinet

The King believes the government under Muhyiddin can continue implementing policies to tackle Covid-19.

Use of 2 flu vaccines should stop temporarily after deaths in S. Korea: MOH

The two vaccines are SKYCellflu Quadrivalent and VaxigripTetra.

Malaysia's PM Muhyiddin loses emergency bid but wins royal endorsement

The King may have rejected his request to declare an emergency but Muhyiddin has not come out empty-handed.

Malaysia's King rejects state of emergency plan: What's next?

Muhyiddin's leadership faces the prospect of defeat when Parliament reconvenes on Nov 2.

Malaysians hail King's decision not to declare state of emergency

#Daulat Tuanku, or long live the King, was trending on Twitter following the royal proclamation.

WHO reports third straight daily record in coronavirus cases

The WHO's complete figures for Saturday showed that 465,319 cases were confirmed.

Shrinking base of white blue-collar voters makes it harder for Trump

Demographic shifts across the US have changed the composition of the electorate.

Collect TraceTogether tokens at nearest CC, no rush necessary: Vivian Balakrishnan

They will be available at all 108 community centres by the end of next month.

He can walk unaided again

With family support, stroke survivor overcame negativity and underwent regular therapy.

Bringing Singapore to foreigners through virtual tours and experiences amid Covid-19

Tour guides and operators hope this will eventually bring visitors here after the pandemic situation subsides.

