Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Oct 25

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, Oct 25.
Rishi Sunak calls for stability, unity after winning race to become Britain’s new PM
Swift rise to PM, but some doubt Rishi Sunak can win UK elections
The opposition Labour Party is likely to paint him as a member of the uber-rich elite.
Mother and son found dead in Tampines flat were reclusive: MP
The 70-year-old man and his 92-year-old mother were found dead in their Tampines flat on Saturday morning.
By surrounding himself with his own men, Xi will have no one to blame
His pick for premier Li Qiang may take a stint as vice-premier to learn the ropes before his likely appointment in March.
China’s censors in overdrive during party congress, netizens fear shrinking space
Rare alligator found in man’s luggage before Munich-S’pore flight
Strong Singdollar sparks rush to buy foreign currencies, with such fixed deposits on the rise
There is a risk investors could get caught out once volatile foreign exchange markets settle down.
From tunnelling 1.8m under live MRT line to diverting a canal: TEL3 engineering challenges
Next-generation lie detector being developed for Home Team use
Outdoor skills for city slickers: Tips for camping, layering and a no-cook meal
Stay comfortable in the outdoors with these tips on layering, camping and preparing food.