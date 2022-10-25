Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Oct 25

Updated
Published
3 min ago

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, Oct 25.

Rishi Sunak calls for stability, unity after winning race to become Britain’s new PM

He will have to steer a deeply divided country through an economic downturn.

Swift rise to PM, but some doubt Rishi Sunak can win UK elections

The opposition Labour Party is likely to paint him as a member of the uber-rich elite.

Mother and son found dead in Tampines flat were reclusive: MP

The 70-year-old man and his 92-year-old mother were found dead in their Tampines flat on Saturday morning.

By surrounding himself with his own men, Xi will have no one to blame

His pick for premier Li Qiang may take a stint as vice-premier to learn the ropes before his likely appointment in March.

China’s censors in overdrive during party congress, netizens fear shrinking space

Using a VPN is technically illegal, and penalties include hefty fines and even jail.

Rare alligator found in man’s luggage before Munich-S’pore flight

The reptile can fetch anywhere from $20,000 to $2 million in the market.

Strong Singdollar sparks rush to buy foreign currencies, with such fixed deposits on the rise

There is a risk investors could get caught out once volatile foreign exchange markets settle down.

From tunnelling 1.8m under live MRT line to diverting a canal: TEL3 engineering challenges

The built environment presented challenges for LTA engineers.

Next-generation lie detector being developed for Home Team use

The aim is to build a portable device that can be used by officers.

Outdoor skills for city slickers: Tips for camping, layering and a no-cook meal

There is something restorative about time spent in nature. But let’s face it – most of us don’t want to rough it. Here are tips on how to enjoy the great outdoors in relative comfort.

Stay comfortable in the outdoors with these tips on layering, camping and preparing food.

