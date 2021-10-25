Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Oct 25

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, Oct 25.

117 patients, staff at Bukit Merah polyclinic given wrong dose of Covid-19 vaccine

The lower doses were given because of an error in reading the markings on new syringes used in the clinic.

S'pore reports 15 more Covid-19 deaths, 3,383 new infections

This is the 35th day in a row that deaths from Covid-19 were reported.

Pofma correction direction issued to Truth Warriors website over Covid-19 false claims

This means the website is required to publish the correction notice at the top of each webpage containing the falsehoods.

VTLs important milestone for S'pore, but no major recovery in inbound tourism expected yet

The recovery of international travel around the world, especially longer-haul travel, will be gradual.

Delegates at Bloomberg forum can dine in groups of 5 at specific venues

These measures are stricter than existing ones for larger-scale events for Singaporeans.

MOH releases two new daily charts to better reflect Covid-19 situation in S'pore

They are a chart of Singapore's daily adult ICU bed utilisation, and another showing the ratio of community cases in the past week compared with the week before.

Sembawang hot spring could be source of energy

Research is under way to determine if harnessing the underground heat there is feasible.

Whiskey, transgender entrepreneur trigger outcry among Malaysia's conservatives

Conservative Muslims claim the two have trod on religious sensitivities and insulted Islam.

Powerlifting: She's 66, has osteopenia, and can deadlift 115kg

Age not a limitation, says Patricia Lynn Meyer after setting four milestones.

Is PSLE maths really that hard?

The now-infamous "Helen and Ivan" four-mark question made its rounds on social media, prompting both outrage and memes galore.

