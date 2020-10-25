Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Oct 25

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, Oct 25.
Malaysia’s King calls for calm ahead of meeting with other royals to discuss emergency move
Today's informal session will discuss Malaysia PM Muhyiddin's proposal of emergency measures.
Over 400,000 TraceTogether tokens collected; 50% participation in digital contact tracing
Singapore requires three-quarters of population to participate in digital contact tracing as it prepares for phase 3.
Workplace convenience, saving phone battery power among reasons for rush for TraceTogether tokens
Checking in with the TraceTogether app or token will be mandatory by end-December at all popular venues.
Ex-NUS professor accused of sexual misconduct apologises, files police report
Dr Jeremy Fernando said he has filed a police report on a related aspect of the situation.
More cycling lanes? Learn from PMD experience
While more on-road bike lanes are welcome, a lot more effort must go into clarifying rules, public education and promoting good road-usage habits, says associate editor Chua Mui Hoong.
Sultan of Brunei's son, Prince Azim, dies at 38
The cause of his death was not stated.
Two workers at Changi T3 among 14 new Covid-19 cases; T3 workers will be tested
One is a security officer at T3 and the other is a screener and swab assistant at Raffles Medical.
New eateries and overseas brands sprout up, including in the CBD
Business is picking up with more workers going back to the office.
The cost of taking care of parents
How much is the cost of filial piety in Singapore?
Pairing unsold food with buyers
Mr Lau Jia Cai has some fascinating stories about food wastage.