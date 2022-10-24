Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Oct 24

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, Oct 24.
Deepavali celebrations back in full swing after two years of Covid-19 restrictions
China leadership reshuffle overturns political succession system
When President Xi Jinping took the reins of power in 2012, party elders unilaterally decided his successor and the future premier for him.
Shanghai party boss on fast track to premiership
Defying pundits, Mr Li Qiang emerged as President Xi Jinping's No. 2 in the Politburo Standing Committee.
Job security, healthcare costs top two concerns in poll on Forward Singapore topics
Concerns over job security and competition and whether they can stay ahead of healthcare costs are the top two issues on Singaporeans’ minds amid an ongoing national engagement exercise.
SIA resumes hiring from South Korea, Thailand and Taiwan to tackle manpower crunch
Before September, the only overseas source that SIA could tap since 2020 was Malaysia.
Man went all out to ‘hide’ over $3m from ex-wife
He emptied bank accounts and transferred shares after he got wind that his then wife was about to file for divorce.
Mother and son found dead inside Tampines flat after neighbours notice foul smell
When police officers turned up at the 11th-storey flat, they found the two lying motionless.
Indonesia steps up efforts to reduce stunting to maximise human capital
Indonesia, which will have a large elderly population by 2035, needs vibrant and capable younger people.
Rishi Sunak’s bid to be Britain’s next PM gains momentum
The former finance minister declared his candidacy after securing the support of more than 100 Conservative MPs.
Cycling: I love pushing my body to the limit, says four-time Tour de France champion Chris Froome
He will be in Singapore for the Oct 29-30 Tour de France Prudential Singapore Criterium.