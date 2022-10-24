Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Oct 24

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, Oct 24.

Deepavali celebrations back in full swing after two years of Covid-19 restrictions

Families are holding bigger parties and spending more.

READ MORE HERE

China leadership reshuffle overturns political succession system

When President Xi Jinping took the reins of power in 2012, party elders unilaterally decided his successor and the future premier for him.

READ MORE HERE

Shanghai party boss on fast track to premiership

Defying pundits, Mr Li Qiang emerged as President Xi Jinping's No. 2 in the Politburo Standing Committee.

READ MORE HERE

Job security, healthcare costs top two concerns in poll on Forward Singapore topics

Concerns over job security and competition and whether they can stay ahead of healthcare costs are the top two issues on Singaporeans’ minds amid an ongoing national engagement exercise.

READ MORE HERE

SIA resumes hiring from South Korea, Thailand and Taiwan to tackle manpower crunch

International travel is back and Singapore Airlines has ramped up recruitment – welcoming and training multiple batches of new cabin crew. Follow the journey of one batch of recruits.

Before September, the only overseas source that SIA could tap since 2020 was Malaysia.

READ MORE HERE

Man went all out to ‘hide’ over $3m from ex-wife

He emptied bank accounts and transferred shares after he got wind that his then wife was about to file for divorce.

READ MORE HERE

Mother and son found dead inside Tampines flat after neighbours notice foul smell

When police officers turned up at the 11th-storey flat, they found the two lying motionless.

READ MORE HERE

Indonesia steps up efforts to reduce stunting to maximise human capital

Indonesia, which will have a large elderly population by 2035, needs vibrant and capable younger people.

READ MORE HERE

Rishi Sunak’s bid to be Britain’s next PM gains momentum

The former finance minister declared his candidacy after securing the support of more than 100 Conservative MPs.

READ MORE HERE

Cycling: I love pushing my body to the limit, says four-time Tour de France champion Chris Froome

He will be in Singapore for the Oct 29-30 Tour de France Prudential Singapore Criterium.

READ MORE HERE

