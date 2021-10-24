Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Oct 24

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, Oct 24.
S'pore cannot lock down indefinitely but also cannot 'let things rip' in Covid-19 fight: PM Lee
"We have to travel this road to get to living safely with Covid-19. We want to get there with as few casualties as possible," he said.
Be careful of misleading WhatsApp messages and 'poor maths': Ong Ye Kung
Such messages use data selectively to mislead people and are a disservice to people, he said during an update by the multi-ministry task force on Covid-19 on Saturday.
Sinovac added to S'pore national vaccination programme: 5 questions about the vaccine answered
MOH said that three doses will be required for a person to be considered fully vaccinated.
S'pore reports 6 more Covid-19 deaths, 3,598 new infections
Singapore's Covid-19 death toll is now 300.
Lunch with Sumiko: Co-founder of Singapore fintech Nium on how average people can find success
Prajit Nanu did so-so in school, but ambition led him to found a fintech called Nium, which has attained unicorn status.
KL-Johor Baru HSR route without Singapore not viable, says Umno leader
The KL-S'pore High Speed Rail project agreement lapsed on Dec 31 last year.
Japan's Princess Mako may finally get her happily-ever-after
A planned wedding in 2018 had to be scrapped in the face of a swirling controversy involving her fiance's family.
Do your loved ones know your passwords?
Just like your physical assets, online assets are increasingly getting more important.
Why it pays to invest in a place near a popular school
A glimpse of how distance-based balloting in P1 registration could be impacting the property market.
New plant-based meat brands hit the market, some developed in Singapore
While tech start-ups used to dominate the market, multinational corporations have come on board.