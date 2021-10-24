Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Oct 24

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, Oct 24.

S'pore cannot lock down indefinitely but also cannot 'let things rip' in Covid-19 fight: PM Lee

"We have to travel this road to get to living safely with Covid-19. We want to get there with as few casualties as possible," he said.

READ MORE HERE

Be careful of misleading WhatsApp messages and 'poor maths': Ong Ye Kung

Such messages use data selectively to mislead people and are a disservice to people, he said during an update by the multi-ministry task force on Covid-19 on Saturday.

READ MORE HERE

Sinovac added to S'pore national vaccination programme: 5 questions about the vaccine answered

MOH said that three doses will be required for a person to be considered fully vaccinated.

READ MORE HERE

More on this topic Related Story ST newsletters: Get alerts on the latest news

S'pore reports 6 more Covid-19 deaths, 3,598 new infections

Singapore's Covid-19 death toll is now 300.

READ MORE HERE

Lunch with Sumiko: Co-founder of Singapore fintech Nium on how average people can find success

Prajit Nanu did so-so in school, but ambition led him to found a fintech called Nium, which has attained unicorn status.

READ MORE HERE

KL-Johor Baru HSR route without Singapore not viable, says Umno leader

The KL-S'pore High Speed Rail project agreement lapsed on Dec 31 last year.

READ MORE HERE

Japan's Princess Mako may finally get her happily-ever-after

A planned wedding in 2018 had to be scrapped in the face of a swirling controversy involving her fiance's family.

READ MORE HERE

Do your loved ones know your passwords?

Just like your physical assets, online assets are increasingly getting more important.

READ MORE HERE

Why it pays to invest in a place near a popular school

A glimpse of how distance-based balloting in P1 registration could be impacting the property market.

READ MORE HERE

New plant-based meat brands hit the market, some developed in Singapore

While tech start-ups used to dominate the market, multinational corporations have come on board.

READ MORE HERE