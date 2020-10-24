Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Oct 24

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, Oct 24.

Malaysia's palace weighs request to declare emergency as PM Muhyiddin treads unprecedented path

A declaration of emergency would allow the government to enact laws and approve expenditure without a parliamentary vote.

READ MORE HERE

Anwar slams PM Muhyiddin's emergency plan as means to cling to power

Mr Anwar said the government was using the Covid-19 crisis as an excuse to justify its abuse of power.

READ MORE HERE

Firing of NUS don: Delay in reporting to police is out of concern for victims, says Tommy Koh

The university will delay making a police report if doing so might cause the victim to self-harm, said college rector.

READ MORE HERE

Fears mount as South Korea probes cause behind 36 people's deaths after flu vaccination

Investigations are underway to determine the exact cause of the deaths.

READ MORE HERE

Final US presidential debate more focused, but unlikely to shift public opinion

Much of the debate ended up in reasonably robust but polite and inconclusive circular arguments.

READ MORE HERE

'It is terrifying': Europe braces for lengthy battle with Covid-19

France became the second EU nation to report more than 1 million virus cases on Friday.

READ MORE HERE

US faces half a million Covid-19 deaths by end-February, study finds

Estimates from the study also indicate around 130,000 of those lives could be saved if masks were worn.

READ MORE HERE

S'poreans least worried among S-E Asians about getting Covid-19, but less secure about jobs: Poll

Only 27% of Singapore residents are expecting the economy to improve in the next six months.

READ MORE HERE

Golf ball hits woman walking on new Jurassic Mile track leading to airport

CAG is looking at introducing precautionary measures along its Changi Airport Connector track.

READ MORE HERE

Death of girl who was riding fixed-gear bicycle before fall a misadventure: Coroner's inquiry

The State Coroner said there is an ongoing review of the use of fixed-gear bicycles.

READ MORE HERE