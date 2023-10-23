Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Oct 23, 2023

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Singapore and UAE deepen collaboration to combat climate change, ink 8 agreements
Both countries agreed to strengthen collaboration in the green economy, low-carbon energy and food security.
Second aid convoy enters Gaza Strip from Egypt: UN official
The Rafah crossing has become the focus of a push to deliver aid as humanitarian conditions in Gaza worsen.
Protection of civilians, more aid needed to prevent catastrophe in Gaza: President Tharman
Kayaker missing off Sentosa; search under way
An SCDF Marine Rescue Vessel and divers from the Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team were deployed for the search operation.
More job options opening up for people with disabilities
Beyond the food and beverage and hospitality industries, more people with disabilities are being hired in growth sectors such as logistics and healthcare.
S’pore firms must get over reluctance to disclose board, CEO pay to raise governance standards
Disclosure standards have diminished over the past two years, even as CEO pay has increased, according to the Singapore Directorship Report 2023.
Saving feet of diabetic patients, saving livelihoods
A team at Sengkang General Hospital takes care of reconstructed feet so that patients can resume their lives.
From briefcase of cash to virtual wallets: Why financial crimes are harder to catch
Criminals are employing various methods to circumvent most countries’ capital controls, experts tell Angela Tan.
The Chinese paradox: Hard selling culture to gain soft power
The success of Chinese TV shows in the region and beyond has shown that Chinese soft power is possible – and works best – without excessive government intervention, notes Elizabeth Law.
Travelling with kids: How to make the most out of every family holiday
Such vacations are a good time to expose children to other cultures and also teach them how to plan and budget.