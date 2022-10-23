Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Oct 23

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, Oct 23.
President Xi looks set to bend retirement age rule for decision-making Politburo
There were 3 names on the new Central Committee list who are older than 68: President Xi, 69; People’s Liberation Army General Zhang Youxia, 72; and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, 69.
S’pore rebuts Richard Branson’s post on drug laws, invites him to debate with Shanmugam
MHA said he had made untrue statements about a Malaysian who was hanged for drug trafficking.
Data of alleged 2.6m Carousell accounts being sold on Dark Web, hacking forums
Confident Zahid, cautious Ismail chart different paths to victory
Ismail's careful approach shows he is not certain of being returned to power with a clear majority, says ST's Shannon Teoh.
Lunch with Sumiko: Farhanna Farid is a petite powerlifter capable of incredible things
Social-savvy baby boomers show TikTok, Instagram are also for the young at heart
They know the ins-and-outs of video editing and reaching audiences via social media platforms.
Cough syrups linked to fatal child kidney injuries not found in S'pore: HSA
Triathlon: 36-year-old Singaporean dies in race in Portugal
The man, identified by Lianhe Zaobao as Derrick Tee, was participating in the Ironman Portugal-Cascais race.
Christopher Lee wins Best Supporting Actor at Taiwan’s Golden Bell Awards
The actor, who won the award for his role in Danger Zone, was unable to accept the prize in Taipei due to a foot injury.