Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Oct 23

Updated
Published
3 min ago

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, Oct 23.

President Xi looks set to bend retirement age rule for decision-making Politburo

There were 3 names on the new Central Committee list who are older than 68: President Xi, 69; People’s Liberation Army General Zhang Youxia, 72; and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, 69.

READ MORE HERE

S’pore rebuts Richard Branson’s post on drug laws, invites him to debate with Shanmugam

MHA said he had made untrue statements about a Malaysian who was hanged for drug trafficking.

READ MORE HERE

Data of alleged 2.6m Carousell accounts being sold on Dark Web, hacking forums

The hackers said they will be selling only five copies of the database.

READ MORE HERE

Confident Zahid, cautious Ismail chart different paths to victory

Ismail's careful approach shows he is not certain of being returned to power with a clear majority, says ST's Shannon Teoh.

READ MORE HERE

Lunch with Sumiko: Farhanna Farid is a petite powerlifter capable of incredible things

Over three months, the 30-year-old broke two world records in the deadlift.

READ MORE HERE

Social-savvy baby boomers show TikTok, Instagram are also for the young at heart

They know the ins-and-outs of video editing and reaching audiences via social media platforms.

READ MORE HERE

Cough syrups linked to fatal child kidney injuries not found in S'pore: HSA

HSA has not stopped the sale or supply of syrup or liquid-based medications here.

READ MORE HERE

Triathlon: 36-year-old Singaporean dies in race in Portugal

The man, identified by Lianhe Zaobao as Derrick Tee, was participating in the Ironman Portugal-Cascais race.

READ MORE HERE

Christopher Lee wins Best Supporting Actor at Taiwan’s Golden Bell Awards

The actor, who won the award for his role in Danger Zone, was unable to accept the prize in Taipei due to a foot injury.

READ MORE HERE

Fine-dining restaurants in Bangkok to check out

Many eateries that opened in the past two years are making waves.

READ MORE HERE

