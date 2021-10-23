Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Oct 23

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, Oct 23.
Justin Lee, who fell to his death after drug arrest, treated professionally and fairly by officers: CNB
CNB had launched probe after his mother posted a letter addressed to Shanmugam on her Instagram page.
Rise of Covid-19 vaccine sceptics: Time for the moderate middle to speak up
Vaccine sceptics say they distrust official sources. Professional medical bodies can help by stepping up to plug the information gap.
14 Singaporeans die from Covid-19 complications; 3,637 new infections
A vaccinated 41-year-old who was immuno-compromised and had severe underlying lung disease was among those who died.
Singapore bride-to-be tests positive for Covid-19 five days before her wedding
With the surge in Covid-19 cases in the past two months, solemnisers interviewed say they are seeing couples having to postpone their nuptials.
Still risk of healthcare system reaching tipping point
While the pressure is great, experts say the current curbs provide time for more to be vaccinated.
Can Singapore's climate targets be more ambitious?
Its plans to achieve net zero emissions are vague and its shorter-term climate goal of having its emissions peak by 2030 has drawn criticism.
Asia’s power crisis: Pain and gain
The Straits Times bureaus report on the impact of the surge in oil, natural gas and coal prices across the Asia-Pacific.
Peru's ancient wonders: 12 heritage sites
From ancient sanctuaries to prehistoric habitats, Peru’s Unesco World Heritage Sites reveal clues about one of the world’s cradles of civilisation.
Former POSB chief executive Bertie Cheng dies of Covid-19 at 84
Elder son Melvin Cheng said his father rarely fell ill and had cut back on going out during the pandemic.
Alec Baldwin says 'my heart is broken' after fatal movie set shooting
Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins died when the Hollywood star fired a prop gun on a New Mexico movie set.