Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Oct 23

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, Oct 23.

Trump to go on offensive at final presidential debate in bid to catch Biden

Biden leads Trump by eight percentage points in the latest Reuters/Ipsos national poll.

READ MORE HERE

Trump draws 20,000 in battleground North Carolina

The rally came on the eve of the third and final presidential debate in Nashville, Tennessee.

READ MORE HERE

S'pore fines Goldman Sachs $165 million over 1MDB scandal

The penalty is believed to be the largest imposed here.

READ MORE HERE

S'pore students familiar with global issues but less about world conflicts

More than 8 in 10 said they felt confident explaining issues related to global climate change.

READ MORE HERE

Urban farm leverages smart technology to produce highly nutritious and flavourful greens

The farm can grow up to 100 tonnes of vegetables a year, which is close to 1 per cent of those grown locally.

READ MORE HERE

1-year-old baby girl among new Covid-19 cases in Singapore

Eight new cases confirmed were confirmed on Thursday, taking Singapore's total to 57,941.

READ MORE HERE

Europe hunkers down again, but Covid-19 lockdowns come with high costs

Europe now generates almost half of the newly registered coronavirus infections.

READ MORE HERE

Hyundai in Singapore is a peep into the future

The Korean carmaker’s plan to build electric vehicles here shows a grasp of not just tech but also market and even geopolitical trends.

READ MORE HERE

WP calls for minimum wage 'right now' while PAP, PSP cite need for higher productivity: IPS forum

Gender equality and party leadership succession were other hot-button issues that were discussed.

READ MORE HERE

Ex-footballer found guilty of molesting friend of date he met on Tinder

Mohammad Imran Sahib Mohamed Ibrahim Sahib will be sentenced on Nov 13.

READ MORE HERE