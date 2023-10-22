Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Oct 22, 2023

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
PM Lee visits new multi-faith complex, Burj Khalifa on first official UAE trip
Singapore, Saudi Arabia to elevate ties to strategic partnership
Such a partnership would allow for the deepening and expansion of mutually beneficial cooperation in all areas.
S’poreans who helped set up firms linked to $2.8b money laundering case removing their names
Corporate service provider Grof commenced termination of services with several companies on Aug 24.
A ‘chope’ culture – how rushing to get ahead leads to longer BTO queues and rising COE prices
The habit of outbidding others creates a high-pressure, high-cost society that creates problems for all.
Singapore Sports School student’s death: Congenital heart issues not so easy to detect, say experts
The death has caused concern among parents, who may be worried about their kids participating in sporting activities.
England and Man United legend Bobby Charlton dies at 86
He won three league titles, the European Cup and an FA Cup in 20 years with the club and the 1966 World Cup.
‘My son didn’t want to end his life – he just wanted to end his pain’
Jenny Teo, whose only son took his life, shares why she wants to break the silence around youth suicide.
Thai workers in Israel weigh dangers of Hamas rockets and debt at home
Review of past fires finds lapses in how SCDF officers used breathing equipment
SCDF's review comes after a full-time national serviceman died during a firefighting operation in 2022.