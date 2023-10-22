Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Oct 22, 2023

PM Lee visits new multi-faith complex, Burj Khalifa on first official UAE trip

PM Lee began the second leg of his Middle East visit on Saturday.

Singapore, Saudi Arabia to elevate ties to strategic partnership

Such a partnership would allow for the deepening and expansion of mutually beneficial cooperation in all areas.

S’poreans who helped set up firms linked to $2.8b money laundering case removing their names

Corporate service provider Grof commenced termination of services with several companies on Aug 24.

A ‘chope’ culture – how rushing to get ahead leads to longer BTO queues and rising COE prices

The habit of outbidding others creates a high-pressure, high-cost society that creates problems for all.

Singapore Sports School student’s death: Congenital heart issues not so easy to detect, say experts

The death has caused concern among parents, who may be worried about their kids participating in sporting activities.

England and Man United legend Bobby Charlton dies at 86

He won three league titles, the European Cup and an FA Cup in 20 years with the club and the 1966 World Cup.

‘My son didn’t want to end his life – he just wanted to end his pain’

Jenny Teo lost her only son to suicide nearly five years ago. To help others, she started Stigma2Strength (Singapore) to provide education and awareness on suicide, and PleaseStay.Movement to support mothers who lost children to suicide.

Jenny Teo, whose only son took his life, shares why she wants to break the silence around youth suicide.

Thai workers in Israel weigh dangers of Hamas rockets and debt at home

An estimated 30,000 Thais were working in Israel before the war.

Review of past fires finds lapses in how SCDF officers used breathing equipment

SCDF's review comes after a full-time national serviceman died during a firefighting operation in 2022.

4 restaurants in Johor worth splurging at

Sink your teeth into crispy Peking duck or splash out on a seafood feast.

