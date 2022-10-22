Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Oct 22

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, Oct 22.
Public hospitals working with MOH to ease patient loads at emergency depts amid latest Covid-19 wave
NHG, NUHS and SingHealth are adjusting capacity, resources and manpower to care for patients and keep staff safe.
Healthcare workers can receive bivalent Covid-19 vaccine from Oct 25
Healthcare workers can walk into any of the 9 joint testing and vaccination centres to get the jab.
Trump ordered to testify in US Capitol attack probe
SIA founding managing director Lim Chin Beng dies at age 90
SIA said it was saddened by his passing and paid tribute to his immense contributions and mentorship.
When South-east Asia’s forests fall silent
For decades, people in the region have been hunting wild animals for food. But what happens when forests are emptied faster than they can be replenished?
Selection of new British PM exposes deep rifts within Conservative Party
The consensus among political observers is that the two front runners remain Penny Mordaunt and Rishi Sunak. But the process risks being derailed by the reappearance of Boris Johnson.
Brother of cyclist who died after getting hit and dragged by bus finds closure with driver’s sentencing
The driver will also be disqualified from holding all classes of driving licences for eight years from the date of his release.
Last-minute changes in China’s leadership reshuffle possible
Premier Li Keqiang is said to want full retirement, but party elders are trying to convince him to stay.
Tech, not Taiwan, is front line of US-China contest
Biden's 'small yard, big fence' policy marks a significant new escalation in Washington’s attempts to cement US technological supremacy.
Badminton: Loh Kean Yew stuns Viktor Axelsen to reach Denmark Open semi-finals
Loh will meet childhood rival, Malaysia’s third-ranked Lee Zii Jia, in their semi-final on Saturday.