Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Oct 22

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, Oct 22.
Australia-Singapore travel bubble could be established within next week: PM Morrison
The plan is to let vaccinated students and business travellers fly between the two countries, before opening up to tourists.
16 more Covid-19 deaths in Singapore; 3,439 new infections
Singapore's virus death toll now stands at 280.
S'pore restaurants frustrated by extension of Covid-19 rules, ask for clearer goals
Many felt the F&B industry has been treated unfairly, and the logic behind the rules is not clear to them.
Funerals for Covid-19 deaths more complex, say funeral services providers
Service providers have to handle more complicated procedures due to infection control measures.
S'pore employment agency hacked, IC scans and salaries of 40,000 job seekers uploaded online
Protemps Employment Services had its entire server swiped and deleted earlier this month.
Directors of Raffles Education surrender passports amid probe over suspected breach of disclosure requirements
The directors under investigation include the chief executive and his wife.
Ya Kun outlet in China's Nanjing city under investigation over Taiwan issue
Whether the outlet can reopen for business will depend on the outcome of the investigation.
Chinese police detain concert pianist Li Yundi over prostitution allegations
Police said they had detained a 39-year-old man surnamed Li, along with a 29-year-old female.
askST: What is inflation, why is it rising now and how does it affect consumers?
It is important to understand the concept of inflation because prices rise and fall depending on demand and supply.
15 TikTok style hacks for men
These clips cover everything from head to toe, such as hairstyling tutorials to sneaker care. Some are pretty handy for women too.