Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Oct 22

Thai PM Prayut preparing to lift emergency measures in Bangkok
The emergency measures had prompted demonstrations by tens of thousands of people.
NUS files police report against former Tembusu College don for sexual misconduct
NUS said it made the report because of the seriousness of the allegations, and has advised the victims to do the same.
Revisiting the progressive v minimum wage debate
The new figure of 32,000 on under $1,300 is a call to action.
Countdown to US presidential vote: Biden maintains grip in opinion polls
Mr Biden has maintained his lead over Mr Trump, including in most battleground states.
Obama rips Trump’s record in 2020 campaign trail debut
“He hasn’t shown any interest in doing the work or helping anybody but himself,” Mr Obama said of Mr Trump.
Pope Francis says homosexuals should be covered by civil union laws
He made his comments in a new documentary Francesco by Oscar-nominated director Evgeny Afineevsky.
S'pore nightlife businesses struggle with no end in sight amid Covid-19
Things are getting dire for some nightlife operators, with no certainty on when they can reopen.
Jack Ma's Ant Group to launch $48b IPO after final nod from China regulator
The fintech group aims to split the share offering evenly between Hong Kong and Shanghai.
Cousin of Mustafa Centre boss seeks one-third stake in business
He said his father came home crying "like a baby", after making a will stating that he held a 15.12 per cent stake in the company.
Tech review: Should I get the iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro?
The new Apple phone will be available on Friday.