Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Oct 21, 2023

Updated
Published
1 hour ago

Parliament to have full discussion of Israeli-Palestinian conflict in early November: PM Lee

Singaporeans were following developments very closely, and questions have been filed in Parliament, said PM Lee.

Hamas frees mother-daughter US hostages from Gaza

They are the first hostages to be freed since Hamas gunmen attacked Israel nearly two weeks ago.

NUS scientist who found way to cool buildings with less energy wins top science award

The President’s Science and Technology Awards are Singapore’s top honours for research scientists and engineers.

‘Tougher now to get them out’: Man who has helped over 1,000 N. Koreans defect to the south

The pastor's story is told in a new documentary film, Beyond Utopia, which reveals previously unknown details about life in North Korea.

Singapore eyes a slice of South-east Asia’s $6.9 billion gaming pie

South-east Asia’s video gaming market is backed by 270 million gamers.

I’m scheduling quality time... That can’t be good

There are things in life that deserve our undivided attention, and ignoring the clock may help us devote time to them, says Mubin Saadat.

S’pore academic among at least 50 targeted by spyware campaign between Feb and June: Report

They were all sent links to what looked like legitimate news articles on social media platform X.

HSA warns against use of DIY aesthetic injectables at home, 200 e-commerce listings removed in 2023

These injectables, which include substances mimicking Botox and skin boosters, cost significantly less than getting a treatment at a clinic.

Call to let victims seek quicker redress for more types of online harms

While recently passed laws tackle the most severe harms online, they do not specifically address non-criminal actions like public shaming or cyber bullying.

Food truck phenomenon draws hipster foodies and entrepreneurs in Malaysia

Many jobless Malaysians turned to the food truck industry during the pandemic as a way to stay afloat.

