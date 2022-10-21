Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Oct 21

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, Oct 21.
British PM Liz Truss resigns after just 6 weeks in job
Mr Rishi Sunak and Ms Penny Mordaunt, two contenders in Britain’s previous leadership contest this year, are believed to be in the running to become the nation’s next prime minister.
Swift exit of PM who moved Britain ‘too far, too fast’ solves nothing for nation
She makes history with Britain’s shortest-lived premiership because a majority of her peers have concluded that she is simply not up to the job, says global affairs correspondent Jonathan Eyal.
Move to protect definition of marriage from court challenges will satisfy most S’poreans: Observers
Wait-out period waived for 220 private home owners to buy HDB resale flats
Hospitals activating measures to mitigate crunch at emergency departments: MOH
The measures include activating inpatient teams at emergency departments so that treatment can start expeditiously.
New BNPL code of conduct: Customers cannot have over $2k in outstanding payments
BNPL providers will also suspend a customer’s access to their services if payment obligations are not met.
Malaysians face prospect of braving floods to vote on Nov 19
Xi may bend retirement age rule for military top brass
Accommodating loyal aides with war experience in line-up set to be unveiled this weekend could signal he means business about Taiwan.
Just what does Biden mean by ‘most decisive decade’?
The US is now fully focused on China, and the rest of Asia needs to be prepared, says associate editor Ravi Velloor.
Singapore's Love, Bonito brand owner to open first US store in 2023, eyes IPO
Lovebonito Holdings has 16 stores spread across Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Cambodia and Hong Kong.