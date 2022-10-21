Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Oct 21

Updated
Published
1 hour ago

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, Oct 21.

British PM Liz Truss resigns after just 6 weeks in job

VIDEO: REUTERS

Mr Rishi Sunak and Ms Penny Mordaunt, two contenders in Britain’s previous leadership contest this year, are believed to be in the running to become the nation’s next prime minister.

READ MORE HERE

Swift exit of PM who moved Britain ‘too far, too fast’ solves nothing for nation

She makes history with Britain’s shortest-lived premiership because a majority of her peers have concluded that she is simply not up to the job, says global affairs correspondent Jonathan Eyal.

READ MORE HERE

Move to protect definition of marriage from court challenges will satisfy most S’poreans: Observers

They said it balances the move to repeal the law that criminalises sex between men.

READ MORE HERE

Wait-out period waived for 220 private home owners to buy HDB resale flats

HDB has received about 650 appeals to date.

READ MORE HERE

Hospitals activating measures to mitigate crunch at emergency departments: MOH

The measures include activating inpatient teams at emergency departments so that treatment can start expeditiously.

READ MORE HERE

New BNPL code of conduct: Customers cannot have over $2k in outstanding payments

BNPL providers will also suspend a customer’s access to their services if payment obligations are not met.

READ MORE HERE

Malaysians face prospect of braving floods to vote on Nov 19

Meteorological department has warned that monsoon rains will begin mid-November.

READ MORE HERE

Xi may bend retirement age rule for military top brass

Accommodating loyal aides with war experience in line-up set to be unveiled this weekend could signal he means business about Taiwan.

READ MORE HERE

Just what does Biden mean by ‘most decisive decade’?

The US is now fully focused on China, and the rest of Asia needs to be prepared, says associate editor Ravi Velloor.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore's Love, Bonito brand owner to open first US store in 2023, eyes IPO

Lovebonito Holdings has 16 stores spread across Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Cambodia and Hong Kong.

READ MORE HERE

