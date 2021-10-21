Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Oct 21

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, Oct 21.

18 Singaporeans die from Covid-19 complications; 3,862 new infections

The Covid-19 death toll in Singapore is now 264.

Singapore hospitals under significant pressure; two-thirds of ICU beds occupied

Nearly 90% of the 1,650 isolation beds in hospitals are also occupied.

The good and the bad in S'pore's fight against Covid-19: Ong Ye Kung

The stabilisation measures that have been in place in Singapore will be extended for another month. The health minister highlighted three positives and three negatives in the ongoing fight against Covid-19.

Commentary: Better to bite bullet and roll back Covid-19 curbs than delay the inevitable

The number to worry about is not how many people are getting infected every day. The more important number is that of the unvaccinated people who are getting infected daily, says senior health correspondent Salma Khalik.

US FDA clears Moderna, J&J Covid-19 boosters, backs use of different vaccine for boost

However, the FDA did not lower the age range for the shots.

Why are electricity retailers shutting and what are my options if my retailer is folding

Customers who are transferred to SP Services can subsequently choose to switch to another retailer of their choice.

Chinese netizens flame Ya Kun Kaya Toast for listing Taiwan as a country

Netizens called for Ya Kun's closure, and urged Chinese consumers not to patronise businesses that promote "Taiwan separatism".

Senate examines Biden’s ambassador picks to Singapore, China, Japan

Singapore’s partnership with US is critically important to the Indo-Pacific, says nominee Jonathan Kaplan.

It's time Asean gets serious about digital justice

Digitalisation is sweeping the region at breakneck speed but not enough attention is being paid to the dark side of this expansion and the protection needed for individuals, says associate editor Ravi Velloor.

Anthony Chen channelled his feelings of lockdown despair into a film

The Break Away is loosely based on what he, his wife and toddler son experienced during the London lockdowns.

