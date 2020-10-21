Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Oct 21

TraceTogether check-ins to be compulsory at malls, restaurants by December
Checking in with the TraceTogether app or token will be mandatory at other popular public venues, like workplaces and schools, too.
Task force spells out steps for S'pore to get to phase 3 by end-2020
Testing and contact tracing to be stepped up; gatherings of up to 8 may be allowed in phase 3.
Covid-19 vaccination in S'pore likely to be rolled out from 2021
Those who are more vulnerable to the coronavirus may get priority.
Resuscitating Singapore's economy
Ten months into the Covid-19 pandemic, Singapore's economy remains depressed. The Government has adopted extraordinary measures to deal with the crisis, and they have helped. But more may be needed, both to cushion the pain and to hasten the recovery.
Primary, secondary school students may be taught 'dangers of loot boxes' in games
Experts are concerned that loot boxes pose a danger due to their similarities with gambling mechanisms.
Sacked NUS don had openly discussed teacher-student relationships
In a paper, he wrote that "insemination" can be a part of teaching and could open up students and teachers to possibilities.
Time for Hyflux's company-led restructuring to end?
The distressed water treatment firm has been living on borrowed time since it filed for bankruptcy protection in May 2018.
Umno chief Zahid on defensive over support for Anwar
He is facing backlash from leaders within Umno as well as its allies in Malaysia's PN government.
Man who brought S'pore dessert brand Tiramisu Hero to Japan charged with tax evasion
Shigeo Hosoya had allegedly under-declared S$2.98 million in personal income from 2016 to 2018.
Melania Trump cancels rare campaign appearance due to 'cough'
The first lady's appearance with Trump in Erie, Pennsylvania, was to have been her first at a campaign rally in more than a year.