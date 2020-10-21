Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Oct 21

TraceTogether check-ins to be compulsory at malls, restaurants by December

Checking in with the TraceTogether app or token will be mandatory at other popular public venues, like workplaces and schools, too.

READ MORE HERE

Task force spells out steps for S'pore to get to phase 3 by end-2020

Testing and contact tracing to be stepped up; gatherings of up to 8 may be allowed in phase 3.

READ MORE HERE

Covid-19 vaccination in S'pore likely to be rolled out from 2021

Those who are more vulnerable to the coronavirus may get priority.

READ MORE HERE

More on this topic Related Story ST newsletters: Get alerts on the latest news

Resuscitating Singapore's economy

Ten months into the Covid-19 pandemic, Singapore's economy remains depressed. The Government has adopted extraordinary measures to deal with the crisis, and they have helped. But more may be needed, both to cushion the pain and to hasten the recovery.

READ MORE HERE

Primary, secondary school students may be taught 'dangers of loot boxes' in games

Experts are concerned that loot boxes pose a danger due to their similarities with gambling mechanisms.

READ MORE HERE

Sacked NUS don had openly discussed teacher-student relationships

In a paper, he wrote that "insemination" can be a part of teaching and could open up students and teachers to possibilities.

READ MORE HERE

Time for Hyflux's company-led restructuring to end?

The distressed water treatment firm has been living on borrowed time since it filed for bankruptcy protection in May 2018.

READ MORE HERE

Umno chief Zahid on defensive over support for Anwar

He is facing backlash from leaders within Umno as well as its allies in Malaysia's PN government.

READ MORE HERE

Man who brought S'pore dessert brand Tiramisu Hero to Japan charged with tax evasion

Shigeo Hosoya had allegedly under-declared S$2.98 million in personal income from 2016 to 2018.

READ MORE HERE

Melania Trump cancels rare campaign appearance due to 'cough'

The first lady's appearance with Trump in Erie, Pennsylvania, was to have been her first at a campaign rally in more than a year.

READ MORE HERE