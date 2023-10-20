Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Oct 20, 2023

Updated
Published
1 hour ago

MAS tells DBS, Citibank to investigate disruption; will take appropriate actions after

Customers of both banks were unable to use their online, mobile services during disruption.

DPM Heng to public servants: Be willing to reimagine policies and how they are delivered

He also underscored the importance of public servants having a good sense of the ground.

Overcoming the visible social divide and the responsibility of the rich

The uber-rich who now call S'pore home can either fuel resentment or learn to build bridges with their new "family".

Israeli defence chief says troops will soon see Gaza ‘from inside’

It suggests an expected ground invasion with the aim of annihilating Hamas could be nearing.

ST wins best news website at Digital Media Awards for living with dementia interactive

SPH Media Trust bagged three runner-up awards as well.

How The Straits Times is gearing up for rapid change in news consumption

The most important disruption may be the one that threatens the relationship we have with our audiences.

Warmer weather towards year-end could worsen dengue situation: NEA

Warmer weather caused by El Nino will make it more conducive for mosquitoes to breed.

Making PE fun and engaging – teacher Cassandra Siua turns to tech, innovation

She goes above and beyond to make lessons interesting for the students.

SBS Transit’s roving exhibition to mark its 50th anniversary transports visitors back in time

The exhibition will be held at various transport nodes until the end of November.

Lawyers from Singapore and other Asean countries can find regional training stints via new portal

Over 20 firms from Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines have listed training slots.

