Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Oct 20

Updated
Published
3 min ago

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, Oct 20.

New rules to improve safety of workers in lorries will kick in on Jan 1

But migrant worker groups say the moves do not address the core issue that transporting workers on lorries is unsafe.

READ MORE HERE

70% of Singaporeans concerned about higher household expenses: Study

They also think there is a likelihood of the country entering a recession in the next six months.

READ MORE HERE

Suella Braverman quits as UK interior minister with criticism of Truss

Her departure means Liz Truss has now lost two of her most senior ministers in less than a week, both replaced by politicians who had not backed her for the leadership.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Hong Kong’s Chief Executive seeks to be author of ‘new chapter’

Ahead of his maiden policy address on Wednesday, Mr Lee said he held over 30 consultative sessions with the public to prepare policies that were “for the people”.

READ MORE HERE

WHO says Covid-19 still an international emergency

The WHO’s emergency committee on Covid-19 met last week and concluded that the pandemic still constitutes a public health emergency of international concern.

READ MORE HERE

askST: When could the mask mandates return in Singapore?

Currently, masks are required only on public transport and in healthcare settings, such as hospitals and clinics.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore extradites 74-year-old fugitive to US

Jack Hsu has been on the run since 1992, when he was convicted of bank fraud and embezzlement.

READ MORE HERE

Motor sports: Will Singapore ever have a Formula One driver?

Promising drivers like Sean Hudspeth say journey is long and costly; lack of motorsports culture here a barrier.

READ MORE HERE

Staying relevant and resilient in a deglobalising world

While the fracturing of the multilateral world order benefits no one, there remain opportunities for Singapore notwithstanding, writes Terence Ho.

READ MORE HERE

Licensee of Eng’s Wanton Noodle fined $3,300 for selling food unfit for consumption

SFA received feedback from 68 people who had suspected gastroenteritis symptoms after eating there.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top