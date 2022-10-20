Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Oct 20

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, Oct 20.
New rules to improve safety of workers in lorries will kick in on Jan 1
But migrant worker groups say the moves do not address the core issue that transporting workers on lorries is unsafe.
70% of Singaporeans concerned about higher household expenses: Study
They also think there is a likelihood of the country entering a recession in the next six months.
Suella Braverman quits as UK interior minister with criticism of Truss
Her departure means Liz Truss has now lost two of her most senior ministers in less than a week, both replaced by politicians who had not backed her for the leadership.
Hong Kong’s Chief Executive seeks to be author of ‘new chapter’
Ahead of his maiden policy address on Wednesday, Mr Lee said he held over 30 consultative sessions with the public to prepare policies that were “for the people”.
WHO says Covid-19 still an international emergency
The WHO’s emergency committee on Covid-19 met last week and concluded that the pandemic still constitutes a public health emergency of international concern.
askST: When could the mask mandates return in Singapore?
Currently, masks are required only on public transport and in healthcare settings, such as hospitals and clinics.
Singapore extradites 74-year-old fugitive to US
Jack Hsu has been on the run since 1992, when he was convicted of bank fraud and embezzlement.
Motor sports: Will Singapore ever have a Formula One driver?
Promising drivers like Sean Hudspeth say journey is long and costly; lack of motorsports culture here a barrier.
Staying relevant and resilient in a deglobalising world
While the fracturing of the multilateral world order benefits no one, there remain opportunities for Singapore notwithstanding, writes Terence Ho.
Licensee of Eng’s Wanton Noodle fined $3,300 for selling food unfit for consumption
SFA received feedback from 68 people who had suspected gastroenteritis symptoms after eating there.