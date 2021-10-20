Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Oct 20

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, Oct 20.

Pandemic of online misinformation on Covid-19 takes its toll

Should confusion remain, public should trust credible scientists and authorities rather than social media: Experts

7 more Covid-19 deaths in Singapore; 3,994 new infections

All except one unvaccinated case had underlying medical conditions.

Over 800 diners unvaccinated against Covid-19 found eating at hawker centres

Enforcement action against such diners will kick in from Wednesday.

Senior in week of fear after clinic mistakenly informed her she tested positive for Covid-19

Clinic had mistakenly mixed her up with another patient with the same name.

How to disinfect your room and other precautions

Experts share tips on how people can maintain hygiene and cleanliness during the Home Recovery Programme.

Measures to boost energy security in Singapore may not lead to lower electricity prices now: Experts

The measures would entail purchasing natural gas at record high current prices.

Broken supply chains and higher inflation may be here to stay

There are no easy solutions to either problem and consumers will have to live with delays in deliveries, fewer choices and higher prices for the foreseeable future.

I was overruled: CGH CEO on his 'radical' plan to let staff decide on innovative tech ideas

Prof Ng Wai Hoe talks about his baptism of fire when he became CEO in the midst of Covid-19.

Singapore is No. 2 in the world for attracting and developing talent: Insead

The Republic is behind Switzerland but ahead of the United States.

Australia moves to reopen foreign travel but states all have plans of their own

No date has been set for admitting foreign visitors from Singapore and elsewhere.

