Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Oct 20

Singapore cinemas to begin rolling out compulsory TraceTogether-only entry from Oct 26



There will be a grace period until Nov 16 for cinema operators to fully implement TraceTogether.

Early voting in US presidential election setting records and favouring Democrats



Nationwide, 28 million have voted and African Americans are a big part of that number.

Delaying MediShield Life premium increase will mean larger hike later: Koh Poh Koon



MOH had announced that MediShield Life will get a revamp next year, which would see premiums rise by up to a third.

Experts welcome payouts but worry JSS alone won't save some firms, jobs



The Government cannot extend the scheme across all sectors indefinitely, said experts.

Group size for local walking, cycling and kayaking tours allowed to grow to 20



The number is double the current limit.

Jurong Point, FairPrice's Aljunied outlet added to list of places visited by infectious Covid-19 patients



Singapore confirmed four new coronavirus cases, who were all imported, on Monday.

S'pore takes lead in assembling multi-nation grouping to develop Covid-19 vaccine



The 15-member grouping aims to get vaccine ready for distribution in 2021 to all nations, rich and poor, big and small.

Europe, North America should learn from Asia on Covid-19: WHO expert

Authorities in Asia had reduced the spread by detecting cases, isolating them and quarantining contacts.

Depressed mum killed autistic son before committing suicide near Bukit Timah Nature Reserve: Coroner's report



Japanese national Nami Ogata left a suicide note addressed to her husband.

Bride-to-be dies after botched liposuction at Malaysian beauty salon



Ms Coco Siew had been preparing for her wedding and wanted to look her best.

