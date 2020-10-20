Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Oct 20

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, Oct 20.
Singapore cinemas to begin rolling out compulsory TraceTogether-only entry from Oct 26
There will be a grace period until Nov 16 for cinema operators to fully implement TraceTogether.
Early voting in US presidential election setting records and favouring Democrats
Nationwide, 28 million have voted and African Americans are a big part of that number.
Delaying MediShield Life premium increase will mean larger hike later: Koh Poh Koon
MOH had announced that MediShield Life will get a revamp next year, which would see premiums rise by up to a third.
Experts welcome payouts but worry JSS alone won't save some firms, jobs
The Government cannot extend the scheme across all sectors indefinitely, said experts.
Group size for local walking, cycling and kayaking tours allowed to grow to 20
The number is double the current limit.
Jurong Point, FairPrice's Aljunied outlet added to list of places visited by infectious Covid-19 patients
Singapore confirmed four new coronavirus cases, who were all imported, on Monday.
S'pore takes lead in assembling multi-nation grouping to develop Covid-19 vaccine
The 15-member grouping aims to get vaccine ready for distribution in 2021 to all nations, rich and poor, big and small.
Europe, North America should learn from Asia on Covid-19: WHO expert
Authorities in Asia had reduced the spread by detecting cases, isolating them and quarantining contacts.
Depressed mum killed autistic son before committing suicide near Bukit Timah Nature Reserve: Coroner's report
Japanese national Nami Ogata left a suicide note addressed to her husband.
Bride-to-be dies after botched liposuction at Malaysian beauty salon
Ms Coco Siew had been preparing for her wedding and wanted to look her best.