Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Oct 2, 2023

Surge in EV chargers installed in condos with support of govt grant
There has been a 60 per cent to 80 per cent increase in inquiries and requests for proposals from condos, said one operator.
Stroke survivor cuts down on sodium to boost health but hidden salt in foods poses challenge
Studies have shown that 75 per cent of the sodium people consume is hidden in the foods that they buy, said an expert.
What else is left but work-life balance? S’pore millennials are redefining work, survey shows
The online poll involved 4,800 millennials across six South-east Asian markets – 800 in each one.
From typhoons to technical faults: How SIA deals with flight disruptions
“The biggest challenge is to make sure you make the right call for the passengers,” said the airline’s head of operations.
Law firm in Twitter takeover to set up S-E Asia hub in Singapore
The US firm already has an Asian branch in Hong Kong and is expanding in the region to handle the growing cases of international disputes and arbitration.
100m Asiad silver a ‘huge confidence boost’ for Shanti Pereira in 200m final, where she's fastest qualifier
If she crosses the finish line first in Monday’s final, she will become Singapore’s first athletics winner since Chee Swee Lee’s 400m gold in 1974.
Migrant workers rely on illegal truck service in Kranji due to lack of transport options
Workers say the truck drivers charge them $2 each for a one-way ride from Kranji MRT to their residence.
‘It will destroy New York City’: How illegal migration is deepening America’s political divide
The idea of America being a nation of immigrants is now a source of rising political tension as the number of illegals swell, notes Bhagyashree Garekar.
Eight questions to ask when selecting a secondary school
Visiting an open house to pick a secondary school for your child? Don’t forget to check out the programmes on offer and speak to current students about their experience.
S’pore Air Force plane caught on radar drawing ‘X-rated’ symbol; pattern ‘not intentional’, says RSAF
The air force said any resemblance of aircraft flight patterns to images is not intentional and purely coincidental.