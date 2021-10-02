Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Oct 2

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, Oct 2.
8 seniors die of Covid-19, bringing death toll to 103 in S'pore; 2,909 new cases
They comprise seven Singaporean men and one Singaporean woman, four of whom were unvaccinated.
Seniors urged not to dine at hawker centres
The latest advisory for the elderly comes amid the recent rise in Covid-19 cases.
Sun, sea and sandbox: Asian tourist spots try to reopen safely amid Covid-19
Phuket got the ball rolling in July with its sandbox scheme and now other popular destinations are joining in.
S'pore particularly vulnerable yet resilient to Chinese influence operations: French report
S'pore has been able to do so "skilfully", with the counter-narrative of a single national identity.
'Speechless': Some parents, kids upset over tough PSLE maths paper
The new scoring system no longer grades pupils on their performance relative to their cohort in the form of a T score.
Global Netflix hit Squid Game sparks craze in S'pore
Content creators have jumped on the series' popularity, creating video riffs, memes and parodies.
S'porean worker, 49, crushed by 20ft container at Pioneer work site
A 42-year-old man was later arrested for causing death by a rash act.
He's growing fast! S'pore-born baby panda tips the scales at almost 3kg
The firstborn of giant pandas Kai Kai and Jia Jia is now about six weeks old.
Singapore at Expo 2020: Open to a world of ideas
Singapore is sending a clear message to the world at Expo 2020 Dubai: "We are open."
Reebonz Building to go on sale to pay debts as company winds up
A special resolution was passed at a creditors' meeting on Oct 1 to place firm into liquidation.