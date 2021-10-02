Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Oct 2

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, Oct 2.

8 seniors die of Covid-19, bringing death toll to 103 in S'pore; 2,909 new cases

They comprise seven Singaporean men and one Singaporean woman, four of whom were unvaccinated.

READ MORE HERE

Seniors urged not to dine at hawker centres

The latest advisory for the elderly comes amid the recent rise in Covid-19 cases.

READ MORE HERE

Sun, sea and sandbox: Asian tourist spots try to reopen safely amid Covid-19

Phuket got the ball rolling in July with its sandbox scheme and now other popular destinations are joining in.

READ MORE HERE

S'pore particularly vulnerable yet resilient to Chinese influence operations: French report

S'pore has been able to do so "skilfully", with the counter-narrative of a single national identity.

READ MORE HERE

'Speechless': Some parents, kids upset over tough PSLE maths paper

The new scoring system no longer grades pupils on their performance relative to their cohort in the form of a T score.

READ MORE HERE

Global Netflix hit Squid Game sparks craze in S'pore

Content creators have jumped on the series' popularity, creating video riffs, memes and parodies.

READ MORE HERE

S'porean worker, 49, crushed by 20ft container at Pioneer work site

A 42-year-old man was later arrested for causing death by a rash act.

READ MORE HERE

He's growing fast! S'pore-born baby panda tips the scales at almost 3kg

The firstborn of giant pandas Kai Kai and Jia Jia is now about six weeks old.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore at Expo 2020: Open to a world of ideas

Singapore is sending a clear message to the world at Expo 2020 Dubai: "We are open."

READ MORE HERE

Reebonz Building to go on sale to pay debts as company winds up

A special resolution was passed at a creditors' meeting on Oct 1 to place firm into liquidation.

READ MORE HERE