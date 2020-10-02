Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Oct 2

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, Oct 2.
Wirecard halts payment services in Singapore, leaving businesses in the lurch
Some retailers said it has been tough finding alternative e-payment firms that offer competitive rates.
Australia, Vietnam visitors unlikely to rush to S'pore after lifting of travel curbs
Travellers from both countries still have to undergo quarantine when they return home.
5 key takeaways from IPS post-GE2020 survey
The Workers' Party's perceived credibility rose among respondents of all age groups.
MPs have various avenues to raise issues in Parliament, says Speaker Tan Chuan-Jin
Workers' Party MP Sylvia Lim's adjournment motion on enhancing equity in the criminal justice system was not selected in a ballot held on Tuesday.
MOH removes 2 Covid-19 community cases after further tests
MOH confirmed a total of 19 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, taking Singapore's total to 57,784.
Semi-detached house in Toh Tuck Road sold for $3.4 million in 8 minutes in virtual auction
The buyers are a Singaporean family, who bought the property for their own stay.
MediShield Life review: Proposed cap on claims may make some avoid private hospitals, say doctors
If more patients shift to public hospitals, there would be a greater burden on restructured hospitals and patients may not be able to get timely treatment, they said.
Indian low-caste woman dies after gang-rape, second this week
The victim's mother said her daughter had been brought home and thrown in front of the house after the attack.
Man with dual citizenship admits to defaulting on national service obligations for almost 10 years
Basil Lim Boon Hoh is Singaporean by birth but left for Malaysia when he was about a year old.
Temperatures may dip to 22 deg C on a few days, with wet weather set to continue in October
Rainfall for the first two weeks is forecast to be above average over most parts of the island.