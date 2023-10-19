Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Oct 19, 2023

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Singapore, Saudi Arabia agree to boost ties in trade, investment, green energy
PM Lee Hsien Loong called on and was hosted to lunch by Crown Prince Mohammed, who is also Saudi Arabia’s Prime Minister, at the Al Yamamah Palace.
President Tharman, PM Lee send condolence letters to Palestinian Authority counterparts
US reports deal with Egypt to restart aid to Gaza as protests rock Middle East
The US would provide US$100 million in new funding for humanitarian aid to Palestinians in Gaza and West Bank.
Will Hamas in 2023 go the way of Tamil Tigers in 2009?
Both groups will be remembered for fighting ruthlessly in the name of their people - and bringing suffering upon them, says Ravi Velloor.
$2.8b money laundering accused is IT company CEO but does not know where office is: DPPs
Singapore’s CPF is the best pension system in Asia: Mercer index
Sporting icons, home temples and a little mamak shop: New heritage trail celebrates Pek Kio
Pek Kio is bounded by Moulmein Road, Balestier Road, Race Course Road, Kampong Java Road and Thomson Road.
4,400 new jobs added in manufacturing sector in first half of 2023: DPM Heng
The number of workers retrenched from the manufacturing sector declined over the same six-month period.
Google updates security to detect more malicious apps and tackle scam scourge
It will be rolled out progressively to Android devices across all regions from today.
Dessert brand Sara Lee crumbles amid high operating costs
The brand, loved by fans for its frozen cheesecakes, apple pies, crumbles and ice cream, has gone into voluntary administration.