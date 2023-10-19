Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Oct 19, 2023

Singapore, Saudi Arabia agree to boost ties in trade, investment, green energy

PM Lee Hsien Loong called on and was hosted to lunch by Crown Prince Mohammed, who is also Saudi Arabia’s Prime Minister, at the Al Yamamah Palace.

President Tharman, PM Lee send condolence letters to Palestinian Authority counterparts

A blast at a Gaza City hospital on Tuesday killed hundreds of people.

US reports deal with Egypt to restart aid to Gaza as protests rock Middle East

The US would provide US$100 million in new funding for humanitarian aid to Palestinians in Gaza and West Bank.

Get newsletters curated for you

Will Hamas in 2023 go the way of Tamil Tigers in 2009?

Both groups will be remembered for fighting ruthlessly in the name of their people - and bringing suffering upon them, says Ravi Velloor.

$2.8b money laundering accused is IT company CEO but does not know where office is: DPPs

Investigations show firm is a shell company, prosecutors said.

Singapore’s CPF is the best pension system in Asia: Mercer index

It is also the only Asian pension system among the top 10 globally.

Sporting icons, home temples and a little mamak shop: New heritage trail celebrates Pek Kio

Pek Kio is bounded by Moulmein Road, Balestier Road, Race Course Road, Kampong Java Road and Thomson Road.

4,400 new jobs added in manufacturing sector in first half of 2023: DPM Heng

The number of workers retrenched from the manufacturing sector declined over the same six-month period.

Google updates security to detect more malicious apps and tackle scam scourge

It will be rolled out progressively to Android devices across all regions from today.

Dessert brand Sara Lee crumbles amid high operating costs

The brand, loved by fans for its frozen cheesecakes, apple pies, crumbles and ice cream, has gone into voluntary administration.

