Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Oct 19

New URA guideline to curb shoebox units in central S'pore

It was introduced to also ensure that there will be sufficiently large units built to encourage more families to move there.

Upskilling key to boosting value of 'hands-on and heart work': Economists

On Tuesday, Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said that Singapore’s economy places too much of a premium on cognitive abilities, and does not sufficiently value those engaging in “hands-on and heart work”.

Some parents getting children to mask up in exam season, amid rising Covid-19 infections

Parents are to inform their child’s school if they test positive for Covid-19 just prior to or during the exams.

11,934 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, more than double Monday’s figure

MOH has urged seniors and immuno-compromised people to wear masks in crowded indoor settings.

Home-grown restaurant chain Ministry of Food founder declared bankrupt over $5.4 million debt

Ms Lena Sim had acted as a personal guarantor for a US$5 million loan to Blue-link Properties Offshore.

Singapore offers help with Australian flood relief efforts: PM Lee

Singapore has offered to deploy its military assets based in Australia to help with flood relief efforts in the states of New South Wales and Victoria.

Interactive: Meet the givers - and recipients - of last wishes in S’pore

One last cooking session, one last date: Charity Ambulance Wish Singapore fulfils the last wishes of terminally ill patients with less than 12 months to live.

Russian commander admits situation is 'tense' for his forces in Ukraine as Kherson towns to be evacuated

He appeared to concede that there was a danger of Ukrainian forces advancing towards the city of Kherson.

The fallout from US chip curbs on China

The semiconductor industry will be reshaped to China’s detriment, but it still has options, says associate editor Vikram Khanna.

Nominee Christopher Lee unable to attend Golden Bell Awards due to foot injury

The local actor is up for Best Supporting Actor at the Taiwan ceremony on Saturday.

