Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Oct 19

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, Oct 19.

People getting first Covid-19 shot surge to over 17,000 after new vaccine-differentiated measures announced

Another 162,000 took their booster shots from Oct 9 to 15.

6 more Covid-19 deaths in Singapore; 2,553 new infections

Four were unvaccinated. Of the remaining two, one was vaccinated and the other was partially vaccinated.

First flight under expanded Vaccinated Travel Lane scheme to touch down at Changi Airport on Wednesday

SQ329 is expected to touch down at Changi Airport at 5.55am. It will depart from Amsterdam at 11.15am local time on Tuesday.

Singapore hawkers welcome convenience CDC e-vouchers would bring

Hawkers and merchants expressed optimism about the upcoming paperless Community Development Council Vouchers Scheme.

Few students applying for scholarships at international schools with local roots HCIS and SJIIHS

HCIS and SJIIHS have been taking the creative route to reach prospective applicants.

Trump sues US House panel investigating Capitol riot

The former US president alleged the committee made an "illegal, unfounded, and overbroad" request for his White House records.

Union Power to close 850 customer accounts as peers exit S'pore market

Most of its residential customers - the majority of its clientele - will not be affected, it added.

Raffles Education shares sink as tycoon Oei Hong Leong's letter to the board circulates

The letter asked why REC's chief executive and founder Chew Hua Seng had caused the company to hire all "adult members of his family at high salaries".

Singapore businessman Peter Lim and son partner Ronaldo to launch digital football platform

ZujuGP will connect the football industry including fans, club owners, players, agents and scouts.

Confirmed SEA Games is boon to young athletes

Young students of sport finally have an examination date, says assistant sports editor Rohit Brijnath.

