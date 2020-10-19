Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Oct 19

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, Oct 19.
Only 3 community care facilities remain in S'pore - with 36 Covid-19 patients
The only facilities operating are at D'Resort NTUC, Singapore Expo and Big Box.
NUS sacks Tembusu College don accused of sexual misconduct Configure
The university conducted an internal probe after it received two complaints against Dr Jeremy Fernando.
Union leaders unhappy with Workers' Party MP Jamus Lim's remarks on minimum wage
They especially took issue with his choice of words in characterising their views as "folksy wisdom and beliefs".
Umno set for showdown talks as Malaysian PM Muhyiddin teeters on the brink
Key meetings at the start of this week could determine whether Muhyiddin Yassin remains in power.
15 days to US elections: Hint of tide turning against Trump in Florida
One key driver is the US President's handling of the coronavirus pandemic.
Batam prepares to welcome essential travellers from Singapore
Applications for reciprocal green lane will begin on Oct 26, and travel will start soon after.
France to expel 231 suspected extremists after attack on teacher: Source
180 people are currently in prison and 51 were due to be arrested in the next hours.
More people overeating or binge eating to cope with greater stress during pandemic
Binge eating provides a temporary escape but may leave you feeling trapped and depressed.
Children who are weak in mother tongue get a leg-up
A new support programme weaves more activities and games into lessons in small group sessions.
Caregivers need to seek support to avoid burnout: Experts
Frustration or guilt may lead a caregiver to harm a person with mental health issues or become suicidal.