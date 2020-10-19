Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Oct 19

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, Oct 19.

Only 3 community care facilities remain in S'pore - with 36 Covid-19 patients

The only facilities operating are at D'Resort NTUC, Singapore Expo and Big Box.

READ MORE HERE

NUS sacks Tembusu College don accused of sexual misconduct Configure

The university conducted an internal probe after it received two complaints against Dr Jeremy Fernando.

READ MORE HERE

Union leaders unhappy with Workers' Party MP Jamus Lim's remarks on minimum wage

Related Story ST newsletters: Get alerts on the latest news

They especially took issue with his choice of words in characterising their views as "folksy wisdom and beliefs".

READ MORE HERE

Umno set for showdown talks as Malaysian PM Muhyiddin teeters on the brink

Key meetings at the start of this week could determine whether Muhyiddin Yassin remains in power.

READ MORE HERE

15 days to US elections: Hint of tide turning against Trump in Florida

One key driver is the US President's handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

READ MORE HERE

Batam prepares to welcome essential travellers from Singapore

Applications for reciprocal green lane will begin on Oct 26, and travel will start soon after.

READ MORE HERE

France to expel 231 suspected extremists after attack on teacher: Source

180 people are currently in prison and 51 were due to be arrested in the next hours.

READ MORE HERE

More people overeating or binge eating to cope with greater stress during pandemic

Binge eating provides a temporary escape but may leave you feeling trapped and depressed.

READ MORE HERE

Children who are weak in mother tongue get a leg-up

A new support programme weaves more activities and games into lessons in small group sessions.

READ MORE HERE

Caregivers need to seek support to avoid burnout: Experts

Frustration or guilt may lead a caregiver to harm a person with mental health issues or become suicidal.

READ MORE HERE