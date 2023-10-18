Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Oct 18, 2023

Hundreds killed at Gaza hospital amid conflicting claims

Health authorities in the Gaza Strip said an Israeli air strike caused the blast while Israel’s military attributed it to a failed rocket launch by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad militant group.

Biden postpones Jordan visit after Gaza hospital blast: White House

His meetings with the leaders of Egypt, Jordan and Palestine has been cancelled.

After the Hamas attacks and Israeli reprisals, then what?

Watch for a political turn in the Middle East, risks of a wider war, and questions raised within Israel, says Vikram Khanna.

Sea views, proximity to MRT stations will make Bayshore popular with BTO hopefuls: Analysts

Two BTO projects will be launched for sale in the second half of 2024.

‘I carried around my piggy bank’: Amid DBS, Citibank service outage, cash is king

Some retailers, however, said they did not experience a big drop in sales revenue.

Clementi Police Division Headquarters to relocate to make way for new Cross Island MRT line

The police division headquarters and NPC will move to 6 Lempeng Drive on Oct 31.

Starting a start-up: From failing General Paper in school to building space rockets

The idea of starting a space start-up in Singapore, a country not usually associated with space travel, came about after Simon Gwozdz completed his NS and entered NUS to study project and facility management.

4 luxury cars made to turn around at Tuas Checkpoint after cutting queue

All were Singapore-registered Porsche cars.

S’porean wins top prize in global contest with photo of lizardfish eating grouper

Lilian Koh won first prize in the Siena International Photo Awards in the underwater life category.

Twilight tails: What goes on after hours at the Singapore Zoo?

The Straits Times goes behind the scenes to find out.

Superstar Song Joong-ki cannot find work outside of South Korea

The South Korean actor took on a supporting role and worked for free in the noir thriller film Hopeless, which opens in Singapore cinemas on Thursday.

