Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Oct 18

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, Oct 18.
BTO flats offered at a range of prices to serve different budgets: Desmond Lee
Singapore and Vietnam ink agreements to deepen collaboration on renewable energy, carbon credits
UK PM Truss ‘sorry’ for economic ‘mistakes’ but vows to stay on
Wet weather expected to continue in S'pore for the rest of October
Though showers are expected on most days, the temperature could still reach a high of around 34 deg C on a few days.
Grab driver ferrying passenger dies in accident in Ang Mo Kio, 40th workplace death this year
The 68-year-old man was unconscious when he was taken to hospital after the accident.
Asean, EU ink world’s first bloc-to-bloc aviation pact to boost air connectivity between regions
The Asean-EU Comprehensive Air Transport Agreement will allow for more flights between the two regions and more competition between airlines
Sharp drop in transnational marriages in past 2 years due to Covid-19 travel curbs
BN chief Zahid says Ismail remains coalition's candidate for Malaysia PM
He said doubts that Ismail would be BN's choice is being played up by the opposition.
Minus China, can Golden Horse Awards still be ‘Oscars of Chinese-language cinema’?
Ever since Beijing banned Chinese films in 2019 from participating in Taiwan's Golden Horse Awards amid cross-strait tensions, there have been questions over the prestige of the event.
More than scuba diving: Tioman’s top 5 land activities
While Tioman’s underwater paradise is well known, there are more surprises to discover amid its tranquil villages and lush forests.