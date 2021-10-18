Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Oct 18

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, Oct 18.

9 more Singaporeans die from Covid-19 complications; 3,058 new infections

Latest deaths took Singapore's virus death toll up to 233.

Seven more nursing homes planned in next two years in estates such as Tampines, Punggol

These are part of efforts to beef up Singapore's eldercare support system in the face of a greying population.

New attraction to be developed in Somerset; part of broader plan to rejuvenate Orchard Road

The attraction should also make use of technology and innovation to improve visitors' experience.

No one helps as woman raped on Philadelphia train





No one intervened or called for help.

Red alert! What can you do to help bring carbon emissions down?

Use our interactive carbon calculator to find out how your everyday choices can make a big impact.

AI bot helps doctors to prioritise attention to urgent Covid-19 cases on home recovery

Those enrolled in the programme will periodically key in their vital signs via messaging apps like WhatsApp.

He solemnises 500 to 600 Singapore marriages a year, and it's not even a paid job

Mr Edward Foong's personal record - solemnising 10 marriages in a single day.

Pawnshops here see record redemptions amid pandemic

The industry is also grappling with shrinking loans as Covid-19 pandemic make customers more risk-averse.

Work/Life: Boss, the money is good, but we want love

Bosses are still not getting why pandemic-battered workers are considering quitting in record numbers.

Father suspected of killing daughters, grandchildren in Pakistan marriage feud: Police

Manzoor Hussain is being hunted by police after allegedly setting fire to the victims' home.

