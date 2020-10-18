Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Oct 18

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, Oct 18.
Firms in S'pore told to be responsible, sensitive if retrenching staff
Employers must ensure objective criteria and lean towards retaining a Singaporean core, said a tripartite advisory.
Billionaire inventor James Dyson pulls plug on electric car but setback puts him on new roads
Mr Dyson said Singapore remains central to his plans and he has no regrets over attempting to build an electric car.
Flight to safety: How regional airlines are trying to stay aloft amid Covid-19 pandemic
Asia-Pacific airlines' losses will be larger compared with other regions, said Iata.
Malaysia's Umno denies supporting Anwar and DAP
Umno leaders say they hold to the existing stance of strengthening BN and pact with PAS.
Global coronavirus cases rise by one-day record of 400,000
Europe is reporting more daily cases than India, Brazil and the United States combined.
SIA's been 'good to me': S'poreans snap up dining offers to support airline, enjoy experience
Those who secured a seat or meal said the experience is "worth paying for".
Sparse crowds at Sentosa beaches on first day with online booking requirement
The waiting time for visitors who turned up without booking a slot varied from five minutes to almost two hours.
Football: Not all quiet as S'pore Premier League returns to empty stadiums
Fans gathered at vantage spots at Our Tampines Hub to catch Tampines in action against Hougang.
Unlinked migrant worker is Singapore's sole community Covid-19 case
MOH said that his serological test result has come back positive, indicating a past infection.
S'pore-based social enterprise delivers affordable healthcare to the poor
Founder of Reach52 says it is a social injustice that many people do not have access to it.