Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Oct 18

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, Oct 18.

Firms in S'pore told to be responsible, sensitive if retrenching staff

Employers must ensure objective criteria and lean towards retaining a Singaporean core, said a tripartite advisory.

READ MORE HERE

Billionaire inventor James Dyson pulls plug on electric car but setback puts him on new roads

Mr Dyson said Singapore remains central to his plans and he has no regrets over attempting to build an electric car.

READ MORE HERE

Flight to safety: How regional airlines are trying to stay aloft amid Covid-19 pandemic

Asia-Pacific airlines' losses will be larger compared with other regions, said Iata.

READ MORE HERE

More on this topic Related Story ST newsletters: Get alerts on the latest news

Malaysia's Umno denies supporting Anwar and DAP

Umno leaders say they hold to the existing stance of strengthening BN and pact with PAS.

READ MORE HERE

Global coronavirus cases rise by one-day record of 400,000

Europe is reporting more daily cases than India, Brazil and the United States combined.

READ MORE HERE

SIA's been 'good to me': S'poreans snap up dining offers to support airline, enjoy experience

Those who secured a seat or meal said the experience is "worth paying for".

READ MORE HERE

Sparse crowds at Sentosa beaches on first day with online booking requirement

The waiting time for visitors who turned up without booking a slot varied from five minutes to almost two hours.

READ MORE HERE

Football: Not all quiet as S'pore Premier League returns to empty stadiums

Fans gathered at vantage spots at Our Tampines Hub to catch Tampines in action against Hougang.

READ MORE HERE

Unlinked migrant worker is Singapore's sole community Covid-19 case

MOH said that his serological test result has come back positive, indicating a past infection.

READ MORE HERE

S'pore-based social enterprise delivers affordable healthcare to the poor

Founder of Reach52 says it is a social injustice that many people do not have access to it.

READ MORE HERE